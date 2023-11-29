FP Canada™ Announces QAFP® Exam Results for October 2023

Of the first-time exam writers, 68% received a passing result .

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the results for the October sitting of the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. In total, 57 candidates wrote the exam, and the pass rate for first-time writers was 68%.

The October QAFP exam was administered both online and at 38 in-person test centres across Canada. While 30% of candidates chose to write it via online proctoring, the remaining 70% did so in-person.

A survey administered by FP Canada revealed that 73% of candidates took the exam to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. The same number were driven, at least in part, by a requirement to obtain a certification that would allow them to refer to themselves as "financial planners" under title protection legislation. Likewise, 10% said their employer requires them to be certified.

"Congratulations to everyone who wrote the QAFP exam successfully this October," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "QAFP certification equips financial planners to help Canadians who are starting their journeys toward financial well-being. Earning it is a significant accomplishment."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have a post-secondary diploma, and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience. Effective April 2024, individuals who do not hold a two-year college diploma will have the opportunity to obtain QAFP certification if they have at least five years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, QAFP professionals must keep knowledge and skills current by completing 12 hours of continuing education each year. They must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™. Effective the May 2024 exam administration, candidates must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program prior to writing the QAFP exam.

QAFP certification is designed for modern professionals looking to serve clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP certification has been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

