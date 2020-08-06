FP Canada™ Announces New Online Proctoring Option for November Certification Exams

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - FP Canada is offering a new online proctoring option for candidates writing the Certified Financial Planner® exam and Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam this November. This new option provides candidates with flexibility and convenience in light of current COVID-19-related health concerns, and ensures all candidates have access to write the certification exams this November.

Candidates will have the option to continue with the traditional in-person exam test centre experience (in regions where test centres are operational) or to write the exam in an online proctored format from their home or other private location, providing a convenient and secure alternative to traditional test centres.

FP Canada is partnering with Yardstick Assessment Strategies to administer both the in-person and online proctored exams. Earlier this year, Yardstick merged with online proctoring leader ProctorU to provide clients with a secure, at-home testing alternative.

This fall's QAFP™ exam will now take place on November 23 and candidates may now sit the CFP® exam on any one of three days: November 24, 25 or 26. Providing the flexibility of more than one date for the CFP exam helps to accommodate the new online proctoring option for candidates and also ensures appropriate physical distancing can be maintained at all in-person exam centres. Candidates may choose the date and test environment that is most convenient for them.

"As the global pandemic continues, ensuring the health and safety of our exam candidates, volunteers, staff and all other stakeholders is our top priority," says Cary List, President and CEO, FP Canada. "By adapting and facilitating online proctoring as a new option for the November exams, all candidates can continue on their path towards QAFP certification and CFP certification without further delay."

The deadline to register for the exams is October 27. More information about the November exams is available on the FP Canada website.

Revised Exam Cycle

FP Canada's certification exam cycle is changing. In 2021, certification exams will be held in May and October, as FP Canada transitions to three sittings in 2022. Beginning in 2022, certification exams will be held in January, May and October each year, to provide additional space and flexibility for candidates as a growing number of individuals pursue professional certification from FP Canada.

FP Canada has not yet determined whether it will make online proctoring available for exams beyond November 2020. FP Canada will provide details about delivery options for the 2021 exams as information becomes available.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are approximately 21,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards.

CFP®, Certified Financial Planner® and the logo are trademarks owned by Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and used under license. All other trademarks are those of FP Canada™. © 2020 FP Canada™. All rights reserved.

