FP Canada™ announces June 2023 QAFP® exam results

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced the release of the results for the June sitting of the QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam. There were 56 candidates who wrote the exam, and the pass rate for first-time writers was 81%.

According to a survey conducted by FP Canada, the vast majority of candidates (79%) chose to write the QAFP exam to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. For 58% of respondents, the need to obtain a credential that would allow them to use the "financial planner" title under title protection legislation was a motivating factor. Likewise, 26% stated that their employer required them to earn certification.

"QAFP certification provides the foundational knowledge, skills, and experience needed for a successful career in professional financial planning," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Congratulations to all the candidates who passed the QAFP exam – we wish you great success as financial planners in the years ahead."

The June QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER exam was administered via online proctoring and at 16 in-person test centres across the country. A total of 46% of candidates chose to write the exam through online proctoring, while 54% opted to do so in person.

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program, pass a national exam, have a post-secondary diploma and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program—which focuses on helping planners build financial planning behavioural and relationship skills—within one year of achieving certification and adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

QAFP certification is designed for modern professionals looking to serve clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

