FP Canada™ Announces Financial Planning Week 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada is pleased to host the 13th annual Financial Planning Week and the new expanded virtual conference, to be held from November 23-November 25, 2021. The theme this year is Connect.Grow.Achieve.

The conference, hosted by CTV Chief Commentator Patricia Lovett-Reid, CFP®, brings together professional financial planners, industry leaders, regulators and educators through inspired keynote sessions, stimulating panel discussions and insights from the latest industry research.

For more information and to book tickets, visit financialplanningweek.ca.

Tuesday, November 23

On day one, following an update from FP Canada's President & CEO, Tashia Batstone and FP Canada Board Chair, Martin Dupras, financial planners will explore new ways to connect with their diverse clients and better understand their unique needs. These include:

A keynote from Tina Varughese , Founder, t Works Inc., on how communications can overcome cross-cultural barriers.



Concurrent sessions including a discussion moderated by Carissa Lucreziano , CFP, Vice President, Financial and Investment Advice for CIBC, to examine the financial needs of women and what financial planners can do to help them succeed. In a parallel session, noted personal finance commentator Alexandra Macqueen , CFP, facilitates a panel that explores financial planning for diverse client groups, for whom traditional approaches may not produce results.



Dan Pontefract , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Pontefract Group, closes day one with a keynote on reconnecting with our ability to think critically.

Wednesday, November 24

On day two, attendees will grow their understanding of how to work with clients going through life transitions.

The Ethics Session explores the intersection of Law and Financial Planning through case studies and a panel discussion. Facilitated by Damienne Lebrun-Reid , Executive Director, Standards & Certification and Head of the FP Canada Standards Council™ the session focuses on Powers of Attorney for Property, Wills & Trusts, and changes to client's relationship status, among others.

Dr. Amy D'Aprix, Founder and President, Life Transitions by Dr. Amy, closes the day with a keynote on how financial planners can enhance and deepen relationships with their clients going through transitions in life.

Thursday, November 25

On day three, financial planners will sharpen existing skills and get insights from the latest industry research, all with a view to helping their clients succeed and achieve their goals.

We start the day with concurrent sessions. In one session, Dr. Marilyn Herie, Vice President Academic and Chief Learning Officer at Centennial College, shares the science behind motivating clients and shares strategies psychologists and clinicians have employed to influence their clients to take positive action. At the same time, planners will also be able to hear from Adam Wiseman , Founder and Lead Consultant, QMHI Training and Consulting, who talks about mental health and will give financial planners a framework to identify the challenges and focus on their role in supporting clients.

A second round of concurrent sessions highlights industry research funded by the FP Canada Research Foundation ™ . Dr. Laurence Ashworth and Dr. Lynnette Purda from Queens University Smith School of Business will unpack insights from research into psychological barriers that prevent people from seeking financial advice. Simultaneously, Dr. Brooke Struck , Research Director, The Decision Lab, will deliver a presentation based on his research into Millennials, their values, perspectives, attitudes and what financial planners can do to better engage with the cohort. This will be followed by a panel discussion on the practical insights from his work with practicing professionals.

Colleen Francis , Founder, Engage Selling closes the conference with a keynote on how financial planners can stand apart from the competition by negotiating on value in a competitive market.

