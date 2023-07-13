FP Canada™ announces change to post-secondary diploma requirement for QAFP® certification

The change makes the financial planning profession more accessible to a larger pool of potential planners

It also reflects FP Canada's commitment to helping more Canadians get financial advice

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announces a significant change to its Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification requirements. This change pertains to qualifying work experience and the necessity of obtaining post-secondary education to become certified.

Effective April 2024, individuals who do not hold a two-year college diploma will have the opportunity to obtain QAFP certification if they meet certain criteria. Namely, they must have five years of qualifying work experience, pass the QAFP exam, successfully complete the QAFP Professional Education Program, and complete either the FP Canada Institute™ Technical Education – Fundamentals or an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program.

Historically, applicants for QAFP certification have been required to hold a two-year college diploma and have one year of qualifying work experience (as well as passing the QAFP exam and meeting the above FP Canada educational requirements). In contrast, the upcoming change will allow candidates with significant relevant work experience to earn QAFP certification without a diploma.

The change makes the financial planning profession more accessible to a larger pool of potential planners, ensuring Canadians have more options when they're choosing a professional to help them achieve financial well-being.

"Real-world experience is one of the keys to success as a professional financial planner," says Tashia Batstone, FP Canada President and CEO. "For those who have proven their ability to meet the demands of the profession, we're excited to offer a new path to certification – one that will allow experienced professionals to continue helping Canadians build financial wellness."

FP Canada recently introduced its reimagined QAFP certification, which was designed for the modern professional looking to serve clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. It features a revised, streamlined certification path that is holistic and better aligned with the specific educational needs of practising QAFP professionals. The new certification is effective for candidates writing the QAFP exam beginning May/June 2024. Coupled with the reimagined QAFP certification, this new change to QAFP certification requirements will allow FP Canada to remove unnecessary barriers to certification.

About QAFP certification

Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification demonstrates a financial planner's competence and commitment to high ethical standards including putting their clients' interests first. Certification demonstrates professionals have the ability to offer holistic financial advice for today's speed of life. QAFP professionals have proven they have the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide financial planning strategies and solutions for clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP professionals are certified by FP Canada, a national, not-for-profit professional body working in the public interest. QAFP certification has also been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

