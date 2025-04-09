FP Canada™ Announces CFP® Exam and QAFP® Exam Results for February 2025

Of the first-time writers who completed the CFP exam, 71% passed.

Seventy-eight per cent of first-time QAFP exam writers passed.

TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the results for the February sittings of the Certified Financial Planner® exam and the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam. A total of 280 candidates wrote the CFP exam (71% of whom passed), while 32 candidates wrote the QAFP exam (and the pass rate was 78%).

For all candidates who wrote the exams, FP Canada administered a survey. The results revealed that for 88% of CFP exam writers, the decision to pursue certification was motivated by a desire to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. The same was true for 50% of candidates pursing QAFP certification.

Forty-six per cent of CFP candidates and 28% of QAFP candidates stated that provincial legislation requiring them to obtain an approved certification to use the "financial planner" title was a major motivator in their decision to write the exams. Finally, 26% of CFP exam writers and 22% of those who wrote the QAFP exam noted that they pursued certification due in large part to an employer requirement.

"Congratulations to all candidates who successfully completed the CFP exam or QAFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "You've taken a significant step toward demonstrating that you're qualified to act as a trusted guide for Canadians seeking professional financial planning advice."

To obtain CFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program that includes professional education, pass a national exam, have a postsecondary diploma or 10 years of qualifying work experience, and demonstrate three years of qualifying work experience. QAFP certification candidates must complete a comprehensive education program; pass a national exam; have a post-secondary diploma or five years of qualifying work experience; and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience.

To maintain certification, CFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills remain current by completing 25 hours of continuing education each year, including two hours in the professional responsibility category. QAFP professionals must complete 12 hours of continuing education each year, including one hour in the professional responsibility category. CFP professionals and QAFP professionals must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

CFP certification and QAFP certification have been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as valid credentials for individuals using the "financial planner" title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

