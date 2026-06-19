FP Canada™ Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

Dr. Peggy Coady joins FP Canada's board, where she will contribute extensive experience in accounting education, professional standards, and governance.

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced the appointment of Dr. Peggy Coady to its board of directors, strengthening the board's depth of expertise as it continues to advance professional financial planning in the public interest.

Dr. Peggy Coady (CNW Group/FP Canada)

Dr. Peggy Coady has nearly 30 years of experience in academia and professional education. An associate professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland, she teaches accounting, auditing, and case analysis. She's been deeply involved in Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) education, which has included serving on the board of evaluators for the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and on the CPA Canada Women's Leadership Council (2011–2017). A former Deloitte Canada audit manager and manager of learning and growth, she also has significant governance experience. She currently chairs the finance and audit committee of the St. John's International Airport Authority.

Another change will see Nira Sivakumar, who's been a board member since 2023, depart from her role following the completion of her term.

"We're very pleased to welcome Peggy to the board," said Teresa Black Hughes, Chair of the FP Canada Board of Directors. "Her experience across education, professional standards, and governance will enhance the board's perspective as it continues to support the advancement of financial planning in Canada. We would also like to thank Nira for her contributions--her insight and commitment have been greatly valued."

The FP Canada Board of Directors works on behalf of the Canadian public, financial planners certified by FP Canada, and other stakeholders. Its role is to ensure the realization of FP Canada's purpose, which is to champion better financial wellness for all Canadians by advancing professional financial planning.

The board is composed of individuals with diverse experience relevant to FP Canada's mandate. In addition to Ms. Coady, current members include Teresa Black Hughes, CFP® (Chair), Christopher Dewdney, CFP (Vice Chair), Paul Lalonde, F.Pl., Jeff Cormier, CFP, Susan Howe, CFP, Moira Klein-Swormink, Denise McEachern, QAFP®, Winston Maharaj, Julie Raîche, F.Pl., and Susan Silma.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]