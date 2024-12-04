FP Canada™ Announces 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

Strategy aligns with FP Canada's vision of financial wellness for all Canadians

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announces the release of its 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, which outlines the key priorities the organization will pursue to achieve its mandate of championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning. The plan aligns with IMAGINE 2030, FP Canada's vision for a future where all Canadians have the financial confidence and well-being they need, along with access to professional financial planning.

The new strategic plan was developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders and through a comprehensive examination of industry trends and internal capabilities. It lays out a holistic approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the professional financial planning community, including in categories such as economic uncertainty, demographic shifts, technological advancement, evolving regulatory frameworks, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

The plan outlines three strategic priorities, which FP Canada will work towards over the next five years:

FP Canada supports consumer access to professional financial planning FP Canada is the organization of choice for professional financial planning FP Canada operates with excellence

Under each priority are a series of outcomes and specific success metrics that FP Canada will use to track progress towards these objectives.

"In today's increasingly complex financial landscape, Canadians need the advice of professional financial planners more than ever. FP Canada is deeply committed to empowering Canadians to achieve their financial goals and secure their financial futures," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Our 2025-2030 strategic plan outlines the specific steps we will take to drive impactful change in professional financial planning, for the benefit of all Canadians."

The new strategy builds on the strong foundation set by FP Canada's previous three-year strategic plan. Under the 2022-2025 plan, key achievements included the launch of end-to-end education by the FP Canada Institute™, providing aspiring Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals and Certified Financial Planner® professionals with unmatched professional education and technical education, from a single source. The organization also made important strides in areas such as educating Canadians on the importance of professional financial planning, taking steps to grow the profession, ensuring the continued relevance of its certification programs, engaging with policymakers, exploring the impact of technology on the profession, and much more.

Over the next five years, FP Canada will carry forward this momentum by continuing to collaborate with partners and stakeholders from across the financial planning profession to realize the goals set out in the new strategic plan. Through the strategy's focus on fostering trust, enhancing professionalism, and embracing technological advancements, FP Canada will aim to inspire excellence and ultimately enrich the lives of individuals and families across Canada.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

