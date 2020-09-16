FP Canada™ Announces 2020/21 Board of Directors

Iannetta, based in Toronto, is Vice President, Canadian Litigation at TD Bank Group. A licensed lawyer with the Law Society of Ontario, Iannetta has spent most of her career practising securities law.

"Teresa and Diana each bring valuable experience and insights to the FP Canada Board," says Brett Millard, CFP, Chair of the FP Canada Board of Directors. "I look forward to working with them and the rest of the Board as we focus on guiding the future of professional financial planning in Canada, in the interest of all Canadians."

FP Canada thanks outgoing Directors Dan Busi, CFP, for his six years of service, including two years as Chair, and Peter Shena, for his six years on the Board.

Millard continues to serve as Chair of the Board, and Martin Dupras, F. Pl., continues as Vice Chair. Other Directors continuing their terms on the Board include: François Durocher, CFP; Carolyn Fallis, CFP; Yves L. Giroux, F. Pl.; Ronald P. Harvey, CFP; Pat Macdonald; Pierre Piché; and David Wild.

FP Canada's Board of Directors works on behalf of the Canadian public, certificants and other stakeholders to ensure that FP Canada realizes its purpose and mandate. The Board currently comprises 11 individuals with varied backgrounds, including a minimum of two Public Directors who may not be associated directly with the financial services industry. Board members can serve up to two three-year terms and the Board Chair can serve a maximum of two one-year terms. Learn more about the Board of Directors on FP Canada's website.

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are approximately 21,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

