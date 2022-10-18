FP Canada™ and IQPF Launch the Fintellect Initiative to Explore the Impact of Technology on Financial Planning

TORONTO and VERDUN, QC, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada and the Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF) announced today the launch of Fintellect, a joint initiative dedicated to exploring how to leverage new and emerging technologies to enhance the practice of financial planning and increase its accessibility for Canadians.

As part of the Fintellect Initiative, a Task Force of stakeholders from across the financial planning profession, including planners, regulators, educators, industry representatives and consumer advocates, will be exploring the impact of technology and digitization on professional financial planning.

"Financial planning has an incredibly positive impact on the lives of Canadians, and I strongly believe we have an opportunity in this profession to leverage technology in positive ways for our clients," says Christopher Dewdney, CFP®, Chair of the Fintellect Task Force. "I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders from across the financial planning profession as part of this important initiative."

Examples of potential areas that the Fintellect Initiative will explore include how technology can increase access to financial planning; what new competencies financial planners will need to better serve clients as digital tools become more integrated; and what role technology can play in enhancing professional financial planning to create better client experiences.

"Technology is constantly evolving, and consumer expectations are changing along with it," says Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "Although human relationships will always be at the core of professional financial planning, as a profession, it's critical that we also understand the growing role of technology, and how we can use it to support Canadians' financial wellness."

The Fintellect Initiative is currently in its initial discovery phase, which includes hosting workshops with a broad group of industry participants to better understand the opportunities and challenges associated with the increasing use of technology in financial planning.

During the second phase, which begins this fall, the Task Force will begin conducting in-depth research into the key focus areas identified during the discovery phase.

Once the initial research is complete, the Task Force will focus on determining how its learnings can be leveraged by practicing financial planners and integrated into the strategies of key stakeholders such as industry firms, regulators, credentialling bodies and governments.

"Based on the initial discovery work we've done so far, it's clear that technology is having a widespread impact on the financial planning profession, and there are many areas worth exploring," says Chantal Lamoureux, President & CEO of IQPF. "The work of Fintellect will be important in providing financial planners and other stakeholders with practical, actionable insights for the benefit of all Canadians."

More details about the Fintellect Initiative are available at fintellectinitiative.ca. Attendees at FP Canada's Financial Planning Conference, taking place in November, will also have an opportunity to learn more during Fintellect-related sessions. More information about the conference is available at financialplanningweek.ca.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner professionals (as at Sept. 30, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

About IQPF

For more than 30 years, the Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF) has been protecting the financial well-being of Québec consumers by overseeing the training and qualification of financial planners according to the highest standards of quality. In Québec, only professionals holding a diploma issued by IQPF are authorized to use the title of Financial Planner (F.Pl.). IQPF is the only organization in the province entirely dedicated to and reserved for financial planners, setting their professional standards of practice and raising public awareness about their important role. More information is available at IQPF.org.

