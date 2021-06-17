FP Canada Research Foundation™ Board Announces 2021/22 Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of FP Canada Research Foundation™ today announced the appointment of Caroline Dabu as the new Board Chair. The Board also appointed Carolyn Fallis, CFP®, as Vice-Chair and Cynthia Duncan, CFP, as Director.

Dabu, who joined the Board in 2017 will replace John De Goey, CFP, FP Canada™ Fellow, who will continue to serve on the board as Director. Dabu, based in Toronto, is Head of Wealth Distribution & Advisory Services at BMO Financial Group, where she leads a team that provides specialized advisory services to Private Wealth clients.

Caroline Dabu (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"I am really excited to take on the role of Chair and I look forward to working with the other members and ensure the Foundation continues to deliver on its mandate of funding financial planning research to enhance the financial wellbeing of all Canadians," said Dabu.

Fallis, who also serves on the Board of FP Canada, is Professor of Financial Planning in the School of Accounting and Finance at George Brown College, where she is responsible for setting the curriculum and teaching income tax and advanced financial planning courses across several programs within the School of Accounting and Finance.

Duncan, who also takes over as the new Chair of the Research Committee, is a Financial Planning Specialist for Desjardins Financial Security Investments in Winnipeg. Duncan serves as Co-Chair of Manitoba Financial Literacy Council and is a member of Manitoba Financial Literacy Forum.

The Foundation Board currently comprises eight members. Members who will continue to serve on the Board include Chantal Lamoureux, President & CEO of Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF), Daniel Collison, CFP, Sylvain Tremblay, Pl. Fin, and Tashia Batstone, President & CEO, FP Canada.

"Caroline, Carolyn and Cynthia bring significant experience to the Board, whose guidance will help the Foundation advance its mandate of funding financial planning research to enhance the wellbeing of Canadians," said Joan Yudelson, CFP, Executive Director, FP Canada Research Foundation.

In support of its mandate, the Foundation has funded research on a number of important topics. Getting the Most from the Canada & Quebec Pension Plans explores why most Canadians take CPP/QPP benefits at 65 or earlier, when in many cases they should wait until age 70. Other topics include research on the Risk of Ignoring Risk, Financial Wellness, Behavioral and wealth considerations for seeking professional financial planning help, and the Implementation Gap, the gap between the advice that planners provide and the advice they ultimately implement.

The Foundation has also sponsored research on Identifying Psychological Barriers to Seeking Financial Advice, conducted by Queen's University Smith School of Business, that examines barriers impacting consumers seeking professional financial planning advice, to be launched shortly. The Values and Priorities of Millennials, which is being conducted by The Decision Lab and will launch later this year. Other upcoming projects will include research focused on optimizing retirement income and leveraging equity in residential property to provide retirement income.

To learn more about the research funded by the FP Canada Research Foundation, visit the Research & Resources page on the Foundation's website.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

About FP Canada Research Foundation

The FP Canada Research Foundation, an independent registered charity, is dedicated to funding, promoting and disseminating financial planning research to enhance the wellbeing of all Canadians. The Foundation is committed to technical research that examines and challenges current practices in financial planning, behavioural research that examines the impact of human behaviour on effective financial planning and societal research that examines the benefits of financial planning on society as a whole.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Satish Sarangarajan, FP Canada, [email protected], 416-953-1020

Related Links

https://www.fpcanada.ca/

