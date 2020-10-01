Fourth-Generation Acura MDX Prototype Set to Debut Oct. 14

"This fourth generation MDX is destined to continue the legacy of its predecessors, particularly the first generation which set a new standard in the luxury SUV segment," said Emile Korkor, AVP Acura Canada. "Acura is committed to its performance roots and this next generation MDX will deliver an exceptional experience behind the wheel. It is the most refined, technological advanced and sophisticated SUV in our history."

A teaser image and VIDEO released today, highlights the sharply sculpted beltline running the perimeter of the wider, lower and longer MDX, connecting the Jewel Eye® LED headlights to the Chicane™ LED taillights.

The original MDX was the industry's first three-row SUV to be based on a unibody platform, offering superior comfort, space and driving performance than existing truck-based SUVs. The model earned critical praise, including 2001 North American Truck of the Year and 2001 Motor Trend SUV of the Year awards. Over the past two decades, cumulative sales have surpassed 100,000 units, securing MDX's place as the best-selling Acura model.

