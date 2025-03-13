Four Seasons Presents The Road to The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic

This first-of-its-kind collaboration will feature an iconic tennis champion coach at each Four Seasons host property, offering personalized instruction to participants in the lead-up to the semi-finals and final matches at London's storied Hurlingham Club during The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic from June 26 – 28, 2025. With a waiting list 25-years-long, the prestigious private members club is one of London's hidden gems that celebrates timeless elegance and quintessential British traditions, playing host to one of the most intimate tennis events on the social calendar. Over its 30-year history, the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic has hosted tennis royalty such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Boris Becker.

"At Four Seasons, we craft experiences that are as personal as they are luxurious – and The Road to The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exemplifies the shared values of excellence, craftsmanship and innovation that both brands embody," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Four Seasons. "Partnering with Giorgio Armani blends world-class hospitality, sport and style, offering the selected guest participants an exclusive opportunity to engage with tennis champions while immersed in Four Seasons unparalleled service and elegance."

Tournament Series Roster and Tennis Champions

Bringing together an impressive lineup of tennis greats, this series of tournaments offers participating players the rare opportunity to learn from legends of the game in some of the world's most stunning settings.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas ( March 14-16 ) : 22-time singles title holder Juan Martín del Potro will lead players on a signature Har-Tru court at this iconic beachfront sanctuary where 35 acres of Versailles -inspired gardens and the natural beauty of Paradise Island with its eight-kilometre white sand beach creates an oasis of refined Caribbean luxury.

: 22-time singles title holder will lead players on a signature Har-Tru court at this iconic beachfront sanctuary where 35 acres of -inspired gardens and the natural beauty of Paradise Island with its eight-kilometre white sand beach creates an oasis of refined luxury. Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Florida ( April 11-13 ) : Under the guidance of 7-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams , players will refine their skills at this serene palm-fringed haven, the Island's only Five-Diamond, Five-Star Palm Beach resort set against the backdrop of Palm Beach's iconic coastline.

: Under the guidance of 7-time Grand Slam champion , players will refine their skills at this serene palm-fringed haven, the Island's only Five-Diamond, Five-Star Palm Beach resort set against the backdrop of iconic coastline. Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel , France ( May 2-4 ) : 18-time singles title holder Jo-Wilfried Tsonga welcomes players to the famed clay courts at this Riviera icon with panoramic sea views, where Mediterranean glamour, exquisite French cuisine and timeless grandeur create an unmatched atmosphere of luxury.

: 18-time singles title holder welcomes players to the famed clay courts at this Riviera icon with panoramic sea views, where Mediterranean glamour, exquisite French cuisine and timeless grandeur create an unmatched atmosphere of luxury. Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, England ( June 6-8 ): Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanišević hosts in the heart of the English countryside, where a sprawling 500-acre country escape is home to this 18th-century manor estate set among rolling hills.

The winning doubles team from each tournament in the series will be invited to the semi-finals and finals on the historic grass courts of the Hurlingham Club from June 26 - 28, 2025, where they will compete during The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic under the guidance of The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic legends to be announced at a later date.

Tennis Champion Inspiration

With their expertise, dedication and love for the sport, the tennis champion hosts will not only mentor players, but will also inspire a new appreciation for the game in a backdrop of unparalleled luxury.

Venus Williams (Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach): "Tennis, travel, and fashion have shaped so much of my life, and this partnership with Four Seasons brings them all together in such a special way. I can't wait to welcome players here in Palm Beach to share my love for the game."

"Tennis, travel, and fashion have shaped so much of my life, and this partnership with Four Seasons brings them all together in such a special way. I can't wait to welcome players here in to share my love for the game." Juan Martín del Potro (The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas ): "Some of my favourite tennis moments have come from a little friendly competition – pushing each other, learning from one another and enjoying the game. The Road to The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Four Seasons is the perfect setting to bring that same energy to the court in a place as beautiful as the Bahamas ."

"Some of my favourite tennis moments have come from a little friendly competition – pushing each other, learning from one another and enjoying the game. at Four Seasons is the perfect setting to bring that same energy to the court in a place as beautiful as the ." Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Four Seasons Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat): "I look forward to hosting tennis fans from around the world for this tournament co-sponsored by Four Seasons and Giorgio Armani on the beautiful Riviera. Sharing my passion for the game right here in my beloved France makes this extra special for me."

"I look forward to hosting tennis fans from around the world for this tournament co-sponsored by Four Seasons and on the beautiful Riviera. Sharing my passion for the game right here in my beloved makes this extra special for me." Goran Ivanišević (Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire): "I'm excited to share my love for the game, help players refine their skills and enjoy the spirit of competition in Hampshire for the Four Seasons and Giorgio Armani tournament."

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

The Armani Group

Established in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. The Group designs, manufactures, distributes and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewellery, cosmetics, fragrances, and furniture and home décor and operates in the areas of food and beverage and hotellerie.

