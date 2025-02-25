In celebration of the recently premiered third season of the hit series, guests booking the exclusive World of Wellness Journey will indulge mind, body and soul amid some of the iconic filming locations of the acclaimed series and beyond

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Get ready to board the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience for an exclusive opportunity to explore some of the iconic settings of the HBO® Original Series The White Lotus with a new World of Wellness journey. Building on the recently announced global partnership between Four Seasons and HBO, the unforgettable 20-day itinerary will be offered for one exclusive journey, touching down in Maui, Taormina and Koh Samui— filming locations of the first three seasons of acclaimed series—along with five additional intriguing destinations that will allow guests to create their very own memorable storylines.

Four Seasons Launches Private Jet Itinerary Inspired by HBO Original Series The White Lotus Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, filming location for The White Lotus Season 3

"We've experienced firsthand how The White Lotus has fuelled the set-jetting trend, inspiring travellers to explore the breathtaking Four Seasons properties that served as backdrops for this beloved series," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "Now, with the third season captivating audiences, we are thrilled to provide guests with the opportunity to experience their own version of The White Lotus aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, blending their love of the series with the bucket-list journeys we offer in the sky."

The World of Wellness itinerary will take flight for one journey and is designed to celebrate the cultural phenomenon of The White Lotus and some of the iconic settings of its storylines, along with other compelling global destinations. With wellbeing playing its own role in the third series, guests aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience can explore wellness their way, with fully personalized itineraries to enrich mind, body and soul as they travel from one captivating destination to the next. Whether indulging in a spa treatment, looking for an adrenaline rush, or simply lounging with a cocktail in hand, guests can dream up their own wellness itinerary suited to their wishes.

"The World of Wellness itinerary was crafted to meet the desire of guests, knowing that more and more, travellers are influenced by the locations they enjoy on their screens," continues Speichert. "This new journey is perfectly curated to meet this demand, while personalizing offerings for each guest at every step of the way. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we can't wait to take flight in 2026."

Let Your Story Unfold: The White Lotus x The World of Wellness

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience offers a seamless end-to-end journey aboard a custom-designed Airbus A321 with stops in some of the world's most fascinating destinations, this time with a focus on personalized wellness. On the ground and in the air, guests will enjoy Four Seasons legendary service, access to local adventures and experiences, and personalized care from a dedicated team.

World of Wellness will take 48 guests to eight iconic destinations from May 7 to 26, 2026. Travelling aboard the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet, guests will take off from Singapore, before journeying onwards to Koh Samui, the Maldives, Taormina, Marrakech, Nevis, Mexico City, and completing the journey in Maui—all with stays exclusively at Four Seasons hotels and resorts.

Highlights include three nights at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand, a backdrop in the recently premiered third season of The White Lotus. Guests will have the opportunity to snorkel with guidance from an expert marine biologist, take part in Muay Thai training at the property's iconic boxing ring set in the hills with 240-degree views of the ocean and jungle, and enjoy spa treatments inspired by the Resort's tropical surroundings and rooted in Thai traditions.

In Taormina, Sicily, which served as a setting in season two, guests will enjoy three nights at San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, cycling to picturesque wineries around Mount Etna, morning yoga in the Belvedere Gardens, and creating one's own TV-worthy scenes strolling through the pebble stone streets and back alleys of the historic town, enjoying the many culinary delights at every corner.

Along the way, each destination is ripe for discovery to suit each guest's own needs, starting with a welcome dinner in Singapore, where guests will taste firsthand why the country is known as a culinary paradise. In the Maldives, discover the magic of a Night Spa ritual performed under the stars, snorkel the coral reef, and embark on a turtle safari, or spend the day lounging amid the turquoise waters surrounding the Resort. Spend a day discovering the cultural secrets of Marrakech amid the ancient medinas, followed by a relaxing private hammam bath experience with a clay scrub from the Atlas Mountains for full-body exfoliation and soothing. In Nevis, rejuvenate at the island's natural hot springs, and in Mexico City, take part in a traditional temazcal (house of heat) ceremony, take in sunrise views from a hot-air balloon or enjoy a cocktail in the hotel's world-renowned bar, Fifty Mils.

The trip will conclude where the The White Lotus began, with two nights at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, offering guests the opportunity to explore the coast on an outrigger canoe and unwind at the end of a memorable journey through the traditions of deep-rooted Hawaiian culture in a lomi lomi massage.

Beyond enjoying the wonders of the journey on the ground, travellers will jet-set between each location aboard the custom-designed Four Seasons Jet, featuring 48 handcrafted seats constructed of Italian leather and 6.5 feet (2 metres) of personal space including extended legroom and a plush ottoman. The Jet also features an interactive social space - the "lounge in the sky" - where guests can relax and connect with each other and learn from Four Seasons craftspeople on the brand's exceptional artistic, wellness and culinary offerings.

The World of Wellness Jet Experience is one of many ways Four Seasons and Max have partnered to create immersive experiences and activations to celebrate The White Lotus around the globe. To learn more, please see here.

