Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Named Five-Star Hotel For Eighth Consecutive Year and the Spa at Four Seasons Toronto Earns Its First Five-Star by Forbes Travel Guide

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Maintains Prestigious Rating while the Spa at Four Seasons Toronto Earns Its First Five-Star Accolade From Forbes Travel Guide's Annual Star Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, offered a sneak peek at select winners from its upcoming 2021 annual Star Awards. For the first time, the Spa at Four Seasons Toronto earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award and the Hotel received a Five-Star Rating for the eighth consecutive year.

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is ideally situated in the heart of Yorkville and soars 55 stories above the clouds. The flagship Hotel is also home to one of the city's best French restaurants, Café Boulud, and the spirited lobby lounge, d|bar, by international restaurateur Chef Daniel Boulud. The property's impressive Spa spans more than 30,000-square-feet and offers a variety of globally-inspired treatments and amenities within its state-of-the-art facility.

Of the accreditation, Konrad Gstrein, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto General Manager notes, "We strive to achieve these coveted star ratings, and it gives me immense pride in our team to receive these designations year over year. We are delighted to stand tall among the best in class."

Forbes only grants its Five-Star accreditation to outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities. "We extend huge congratulations to the entire team at the Spa at Four Seasons Toronto for achieving the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rated spa in Toronto," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

He added, "It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, but the team at the Spa and the Hotel consistently demonstrate excellence. It's no surprise that the Spa now joins Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, which is Toronto's longest-standing Five-Star hotel, in celebrating this well-deserved accolade."

The full list of 2021 Star Awards winners will be announced in spring 2021. In advance of this, FTG has revealed select 2021 winners. Award recipients were inspected prior to COVID-19 closures. For an explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles Star Ratings, click here.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. Please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Four Seasons Hotel Toronto:

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is Canada's first hotel to receive both AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ratings. Recent awards and honours include Robb Report's Best of the Best, Condé Nast Traveller's Hot List, and Travel+Leisure's Top City Hotel in Canada. For more information, visit the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Press Room.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

For further information: Halo & Co.: 416.364.0404, Sarah Harris, [email protected]