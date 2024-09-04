Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Takes the Spotlight as 2024 Toronto International Film Festival Official Partner

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Four Seasons Hotel Toronto announced its partnership with the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) presented by Rogers, transforming the luxurious venue into a hub of cinematic glamour and excitement throughout the festival. This year the flagship property will once again serve as a key location for attendees, hosting a series of highly-anticipated events, making it the place to see and be seen during one of the world's most renowned film festivals. On Tuesday, September 3, Rogers and TIFF in collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto hosted a VIP kick-off event at d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud to mark the start of the festival with a ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet for the first time as an official TIFF event.

From left to right: Isadore Sharp (Founder and Chairman, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts), Shahid Khan (Owner, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto), Patrick Pollak (General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto). Photo by Matt Tibbo. (CNW Group/Four Seasons Hotel Toronto)

About Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

As the world's leading operator of luxury hotels, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts currently manages 133 properties in 47 countries. Open at its new location since 2012, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is the city's premier luxury hotel located in the heart of the historic Yorkville neighbourhood. The property, which completed an extensive multimillion dollar guest room renovation in 2024, provides a preferred address for both business and leisure travellers, and the highly personalized, anticipatory service that Four Seasons guests expect and value around the world. Four Seasons Hotel Toronto received recognition as a Five Star Hotel and Five Star Spa courtesy of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards. For more information on Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, the global flagship property, visit press.fourseasons.com/toronto.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Media Contact: Sarah Jesson, Director of Public Relations and Communications, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, [email protected]