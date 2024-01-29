Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Announces One-of-a-Kind Super Bowl LVIII Owner's Tailgate and Viewing Party

d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud will host the most anticipated Super Bowl celebration of 2024 with a chance to win unparalleled prizes

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - This Super Bowl Sunday, celebrate in quintessential Four Seasons style with d|bar's Owner's Tailgate and Viewing Party. On Sunday, February 11, football enthusiasts, sports fanatics and partygoers are invited to the ultimate Super Bowl LVIII watch party at d|bar , the street-level bar and lounge inside Four Seasons Hotel Toronto . The evening promises to be full of excitement, entertainment and the chance to win extraordinary prizes, including the exclusive opportunity to attend the Super Bowl LIX.

Setting the stage for an epic experience, the night will begin with a welcome cocktail and a tailgate reception from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. With the evening hosted by Canadian television sportscaster and TSN anchor Kayla Grey , guests will enjoy an immersive pre-game atmosphere complete with fanfare, traditional game day food and drink, camaraderie and anticipation as the year's most-watched sporting event approaches. The 6:30 PM kick-off will captivate everyone's attention as large screens accommodate every vantage point. Guests will have an incomparable viewing experience, guaranteeing every touchdown, tackle, and triumph is celebrated.

Arguably more exciting than the championship game is the opportunity to win two tickets to the Super Bowl LIX. Every ticket purchased includes one raffle ticket, providing the chance to secure seats at next year's game and several other unprecedented prizes. For those looking to increase their odds, additional raffle tickets will be available to purchase on-site for CAD 100. In addition to two tickets to next year's Super Bowl, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto owner, Mr. Shahid Khan, a sports tycoon himself and the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL), Fulham F.C . of the Premier League, and co-owner of the American wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) , has generously contributed and curated several raffle prizes and experiences appeasing sports fans near and far.

Owner's Tailgate and Viewing Party Raffle Prizes

Trevor Lawrence autographed Jacksonville Jaguars jersey

autographed Jacksonville Jaguars jersey Travis Etienne autographed Jacksonville Jaguars jersey

autographed Jacksonville Jaguars jersey Josh Allen autographed Jacksonville Jaguars helmet

autographed Jacksonville Jaguars helmet Evan Ingram autographed Jacksonville Jaguars football

autographed Jacksonville Jaguars football Foyesade Oluokun autographed Jacksonville Jaguars football

Jacksonville Jaguars Owner's Box experience at a 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars home game for two

Two tickets to a 2024 Fulham F.C. Premier League home game of the winner's choice

Two AEW Dynamite floor seats on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 , at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ON , along with a merchandise pack valued up to USD 200 , and a ringside photo opportunity

, at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in , along with a merchandise pack valued up to , and a ringside photo opportunity Two club seat tickets to the 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium in London, UK

Owner's Tailgate and Viewing Party Grand Prize

Two tailgate and club-level tickets to Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025 , at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana , U.S.

Of course, no Super Bowl party is complete without traditional game-day food. Guests can indulge their heart's desire with food stations and unlimited à la carte dinner and dessert menus. Before the game begins, discover mouthwatering stations with everything from charcuterie, cheese and antipasto to a seafood station with shrimp and oysters - not to mention a gourmet popcorn bar and candy wall. As kickoff nears, opt for chicken wings with a soy honey glaze, sliders, parmesan and garlic fries, sausage rolls and blistered shishito peppers before indulging in ice cream sandwiches and mini tiramisu. Guests can look forward to an open bar with premium spirits and a curated selection of wines and craft beers.

Tickets to the Owner's Tailgate are limited and available for CAD 450 per person - enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their spots early. Additional raffle tickets are available on-site for CAD 100 to increase the odds of winning. To purchase tickets and for additional information, please click here .

