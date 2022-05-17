Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is Awarded Forbes Travel Guide Ten-Star Rating and Tripadvisor's Best of the Best for 2022

Forbes Travel Guide has incognito inspectors visit every property they rate with evaluations based on approximately 900 objective standards. For more than 60 years, Forbes has travelled the world to provide guests with the most reliable information on where to stay, dine and relax. The Star Rating system places emphasis on service because an experience at a hotel, restaurant, or spa goes beyond looks — how it makes guests feel is of the highest importance.

On the heels of the Forbes accolades, the downtown Montreal property has also been named one of Tripadvisor's Best of the Best for 2022 award winners. The award takes into account the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings, with Travellers' Choice Best of the Best award winners among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor. The Best of the Best winners are decided by real travellers going, trying and sharing their experiences.

"It is an honour to maintain the title of the only Forbes Travel Guide Ten-Star property in Quebec while being named one of Tripadvisor's Best of the Best for 2022," says David Wilkie , General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Montreal. "The guest journey is so much more than a beautiful place to stay, it's about creating memorable experiences and ensuring they feel connected to us. Without our team here at Four Seasons, prestigious achievements such as these would not be possible."

Chic and sleekly modern, Four Seasons Hotel Montreal forms the vibrant epicentre in the heart of the Golden Square Mile. The Hotel is home to MARCUS Restaurant + Terrace and MARCUS Bar + Lounge by visionary and renowned celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson, making it Montreal's hottest destination to dine, drink and connect. For wellness and relaxation, the all-new Guerlain Spa at Four Seasons Montreal houses eight treatment rooms, including one couples suite, a heated skylit swimming pool and a Kneipp Hydrotherapy Experience.

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is situated directly beside Holt Renfrew Ogilvy and steps from Rue Sainte-Catherine, the city's main shopping artery with boutiques of every kind, endless exploration awaits. In the country's capital of style and culture, Four Seasons savoir-faire shines a fresh light on the city.

