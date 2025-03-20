Landmark residential offering will be the first from Four Seasons in the US capital, combining legendary service with unparalleled luxury living

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons, the world's leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company, in partnership with The Georgetown Company and Mohari Hospitality, unveil an exclusive collection of bespoke, ultra-luxury homes in the heart of Georgetown.

FOUR SEASONS ANNOUNCES NEW STANDALONE PRIVATE RESIDENCES IN WASHINGTON, DC

Four Seasons Private Residences Washington, DC will set a new standard in luxury living with 64 exquisite homes. Featuring one-to-four-bedroom residences, residents will enjoy legendary Four Seasons service and property management, timeless design, and world-class amenities. Standalone residential projects remain a key driver of Four Seasons growth strategy, reinforcing the brand's commitment to redefining luxury living worldwide.

"As our standalone residential portfolio continues to grow, we're crafting exceptional living experiences in key cities where locals, residents, and guests already know and trust the Four Seasons brand," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "The Georgetown Company and Mohari Hospitality share our vision for redefining luxury living in this important, historic and dynamic city. We are proud to partner with them to bring Four Seasons latest standalone offering to Washington, DC."

As the city's only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rated property, the new standalone Private Residences build on more than 20 years of success at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC. The historic residential development is set to deliver an exclusive living experience, reimagining the decommissioned Georgetown heating plant into a luxury Four Seasons living experience.

"It has been a pleasure working with Four Seasons and Mohari Hospitality as we develop the West Heating Plant into a world-class project that combines the elegance and sophistication synonymous with the Four Seasons brand while also staying true to the property's history," says Peter Armstrong, Managing Director at The Georgetown Company. "We are excited about the future of Washington, DC and look forward to welcoming homeowners at this project soon."

"We are pleased to co-develop Four Seasons Private Residences in DC with The Georgetown Company," says Allen Smith, CEO, Mohari Hospitality. "This project is a perfect addition to our portfolio, further exemplifying Mohari's commitment to creating exceptional luxury and lifestyle hospitality experiences worldwide. We are excited to bring our expertise and vision to this prestigious residential offering in the US capital alongside the Four Seasons team."

About Four Seasons Private Residences Washington, DC

Situated in Georgetown, one of Washington, DC's most exclusive and historically rich neighbourhoods, Four Seasons Private Residences Washington, DC provides unparalleled access to world-class dining, luxury shopping, and cultural landmarks. Proximity to Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC further enhances the experience, granting residents access to award-winning cuisine, spa treatments, and signature hospitality.

Designed by renowned AD100 architecture and design firm Ingrao Inc., Four Seasons Private Residences Washington, DC embodies a sophisticated aesthetic, featuring expansive layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private outdoor spaces. Residences offer panoramic views of the Potomac River, Georgetown's cobblestone streets, and the Washington skyline. Lush, landscaped gardens surrounding the residences will be designed by OLIN Studio, the visionary firm behind the landscape architecture for the Washington Monument.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to a suite of world-class services and amenities including a private wellness centre featuring a state-of-the-art fitness studio, spa treatment rooms, and a 75-foot (23-metre) indoor pool. A private wine cellar and tasting room will also be onsite, offering a curated collection of fine wines and the opportunity for intimate gatherings.

The lifestyle experience will be seamless and service-rich, managed by a dedicated Four Seasons team and led by a Director of Residences to care for residents and their homes. In addition to ongoing property management, the residential team offers bespoke services, from in-home dining to event planning.

A pioneer in luxury branded living, Four Seasons celebrates four decades of residential excellence this year, setting the global standard for exceptional homeownership in landmark cities worldwide. Recognized for its legendary homeowner experience, Four Seasons stands apart as one of the only luxury hospitality companies that not only curates world-class residences but also remains the long-term property manager. This ensures that every detail, from anticipatory service to meticulous property care, upholds the brand's legendary standards, while protecting residents' most valued investment—their home.

To view more images, click here.

Now Accepting Inquiries

With a limited number of residences available, ownership at Four Seasons Private Residences Washington, DC, is a rare opportunity to invest in a legacy of excellence. Discover an address unlike any other—where world-class luxury meets the timeless allure of the nation's capital. Four Seasons Private Residences Washington, DC, is now accepting inquiries for ownership opportunities. To learn more, visit dcprivateresidences.com or email [email protected].

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 56 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit FourSeasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About The Georgetown Company

The Georgetown Company develops and invests in residential, commercial and mixed-use properties throughout the United States, with a focus on emerging neighborhoods in best-of-class locations. Led by President and CEO Adam Flatto and founded in 1978, Georgetown is a privately-held diversified real estate development company that is recognized for attracting long-term partners and creating popular destinations after carefully selecting properties and diligently nurturing them through all stages of development and ongoing operations. Georgetown is headquartered in New York City and currently owns and is developing properties in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus, OH, Boston, and Washington, DC..

About Mohari Hospitality

Founded in 2017 by Mark Scheinberg, Mohari Hospitality is a global investment platform with a focus on luxury and lifestyle hospitality investments, uniquely positioned to drive value through a vertically integrated model. Unlike traditional hospitality investment companies, Mohari is engaged at every phase of value creation, from strategic acquisition and development to hands-on operation and exit strategies. Mohari invests both independently and with best-in-class operating and development partners to set the new standard for the future of luxury hospitality.

