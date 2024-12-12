Expanding its portfolio of resorts and residences in the Caribbean, Four Seasons to manage exquisite beachside property in Bahia Beach, Puerto Rico starting in late 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons and Paulson Puerto Rico announce plans for the leading hospitality and branded residential company to assume management of a resort and residences in Bahia Beach, Rio Grande. The opening will mark the entry of Four Seasons to Puerto Rico and the continued expansion of the renowned luxury brand in the Caribbean.

Four Seasons Announces Arrival to Puerto Rico in Partnership with Paulson Group

Nestled within 483 acres (195 hectares) of lush landscaping along Bahia Beach, the property is seamlessly integrated with its natural surroundings, allowing guests and residents to immerse themselves in the beauty of Puerto Rico. The local surroundings will continue to be preserved, with interiors undergoing renovations before unveiling as Four Seasons Resort Puerto Rico in late 2025.

"As one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico is the perfect location to bring legendary Four Seasons service and experiences to locals, visitors and residents alike," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "We are honoured that our partners at Paulson Puerto Rico have chosen Four Seasons to usher such an exquisite beachfront property into its next chapter, introducing a new luxury lifestyle offering on the island."

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Puerto Rico will offer 139 reimagined rooms and suites and 85 Private Residences, with additional existing units that will join the residential portfolio upon the property's reopening as a Four Seasons experience. The property is ideally located a short 30-minute drive from San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

"Puerto Rico is thriving as a luxury leisure destination for travellers and homeowners, and the entry of Four Seasons is a testament to the immense opportunities and bright future ahead," says John Paulson, Founder of Paulson & Co. "We are confident that our partnership with Four Seasons will deliver exceptional value to the island, and further elevate our resort and residences located in one of the most stunning and unique places in the world."

About Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Puerto Rico

Guests and residents alike can indulge in myriad activities through direct access to the two miles (3.2 kilometres) of white sand beaches, verdant walking trails, multiple pools, tennis courts, and an 18-hole golf course, while surrounding themselves with phenomenal views of the ocean, rainforest, lakes and unique natural environments. The resort and residences will also offer spa and fitness facilities; culinary outlets including a lobby lounge and bar, poolside grill, specialty restaurant, and new oceanside dining offering; and meetings and event spaces.

Additional renovations will include a showstopping arrival experience, showcasing views of the ocean from the moment guests step inside. The lobby will be reimagined creating space for relaxation and connection, while pools will be reconfigured to provide unobstructed views of the ocean, along with new cabanas. A steam room, sauna and new experiences will be added to the spa facilities.

Leading design firm Meyer Davis will oversee the enhancements, with a modern, relaxed and natural design vision that will encourage sensations of tranquillity and connection to the surrounding environment. Meyer Davis have helped bring to life many Four Seasons experiences, including in Athens, Costa Rica, Houston and San Francisco.

For those looking to explore the culture, heritage and natural environment of Puerto Rico, the El Yunque National Forest and Espiritu Santo River State Preserve surround the property, while the capital of San Juan is a short drive away.

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Puerto Rico will join Four Seasons portfolio in the Caribbean including resorts and residences in Anguilla, The Bahamas, Nevis, and upcoming projects in Belize and the Dominican Republic.

