MONTRÉAL, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Pulp & Paper Canada recently named four Quebec-based Paper Excellence Group mills at the top of its annual health and safety rankings. These honors reflect the company's overall efforts to ensure a safe working environment at our sites.

Domtar's Windsor paper mill was named safest mill in category A – facilities with more than 80,000 worker hours per month.

Resolute mills took the top three spots in category C – facilities with less than 50,000 worker hours per month. The Saint-Félicien pulp mill finished in first place, while the Alma and Dolbeau paper mills finished in second and third place respectively.

"Above all, this is a team success," said Richard Tremblay, president of the Paper Excellence Group's Pulp and Tissue business unit. "We are focused on creating and maintaining a safe workplace, and holding everyone accountable for safety. Our goal is zero injuries at every location. This is an area where we will not compromise. We should be proud of this recognition because it goes to show what is possible when everyone is fully engaged in an active and caring environment."

Pulp & Paper Canada's annual Safest Mill awards recognize the excellent safety record of participating mills by ranking the total number of recordable incidents (mill frequency) from lowest to highest.

"We are grateful to Pulp & Paper Canada for this recognition," said Steve Henry, president of Paper Excellence Group's Paper and Packaging business unit. "It reflects the excellent work our employees in Quebec have done to ensure we are providing a safe work environment. It is nice to win awards, but it is even nicer to get our people home safely to their families each day. Nothing we do across our enterprise is worth getting hurt."

