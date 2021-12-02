Canadians can fill out a survey on the four design concepts for new commemorative artwork that will be built at a Global Affairs Canada building on Sussex Drive in Ottawa.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Global Affairs Canada employees work at 178 missions abroad to promote and defend Canadian interests and values around the world. Working in some of the world's most difficult places, those responsible for Canada's missions can face significant safety, security and health risks. Global Affairs Canada is creating a lasting tribute to recognize the dedication and sacrifices of these employees as well as their families, while also honouring those who have died in service to Canada.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, revealed the four designs short-listed for consideration for the Global Affairs Canada Commemorative Artwork today. Canadians are invited to share their thoughts about the design proposals, especially the families of those who have lost loved ones and those who have served in Canadian missions abroad. The deadline for completed surveys is December 16, 2021.

Four teams developed the designs that were short-listed in 2020 by a jury that includes professionals in art and design, federal employees who served in Canadian missions and the families of those who died or were injured while serving abroad. The same jury will consider the survey feedback when it makes its decision on the final design. It will also consider comments from the National Capital Commission's Advisory Committee on Planning, Design and Realty as well as experts in conservation, landscape, engineering and budget. The winning design will be announced in the winter of 2022.

"I hope that these four thoughtful designs will resonate with the families of those who have lost a loved one and be meaningful to those working at Canada's missions abroad. I encourage affected families, those who have served overseas and all Canadians to take the survey. I want to thank our incredible designers and artists for their work on this project. Their vision, diligence and respect are deeply appreciated."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am inspired by these four final designs, one of which will become the commemorative artwork honouring the daily sacrifices of employees working at our missions abroad. I encourage Canadians to complete the survey for the final selection. It is essential to pay tribute to former and current employees, and their families and friends who have supported them in their careers and their commitment to serving Canadians abroad."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick Facts

The artwork will be built at 111 Sussex Drive in Ottawa, on the grounds of a Global Affairs Canada office building on Green Island, where the Rideau River empties into the Ottawa River. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Canadian Heritage is facilitating the development of the artwork in partnership with Global Affairs Canada. The National Capital Commission will be responsible for the design, development and construction.

The survey results will be available when the winning design is announced in the winter of 2022.

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/art-monuments/upcoming-projects.html

