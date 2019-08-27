Four Calgary-based organizations receive funding to help Veterans find housing and employment

Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, Legacy Place Society, Prospect Human Services Society and The Mustard Seed receive financial support from Veterans Affairs Canada

CALGARY, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced funding for four Calgary-based organizations who work with Veterans on issues such as transitional housing and employment. The four funding recipients included the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, the Legacy Place Society, The Mustard Seed, and Prospect Human Services Society.

The Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness will use this funding for its Built for Zero Canada Project. This project will pilot a community-based approach to ending Veteran homelessness in Canada.

The Legacy Place Society will provide transitional housing to Veterans and conduct research about the value of transitory housing towards the wellness of Veterans in crisis.

The Mustard Seed will partner with Homes for Heroes to create a village of self-contained tiny homes in the Calgary area for homeless Veterans. The program will help these Veterans transition out of homelessness and gain independence to secure permanent housing.

Prospect Human Services Society will enhance Forces@Work, a program that ensures effective transition into the post-service workforce for Veterans and their family members.

The Government of Canada provides $3 million annually to organizations across Canada through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. In 2018 and 2019, a total of 43 organizations have received funding to address Veterans' issues such as mental health, transitioning from military service to civilian life, Veteran employment and more.

"The important work of these four organizations is vital to homeless and at-risk Veterans here in Calgary and we are very proud to be able to support them. The innovative ideas and good work being done in Calgary will hopefully ripple out across Canada. Veteran homelessness is simply unacceptable. One homeless Veteran will always be one too many."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Veteran homelessness in Canada demands an urgent and immediate response. With this investment the Alliance will begin work immediately to end veteran homelessness in up to five communities piloting a community-based model proven effective in the U.S. that can be quickly scaled to any Canadian city."

Tim Richter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness

"We are very grateful to Veterans Affairs Canada for support that will enable Legacy Place Society to improve and sustain its services within transitional residences. This funding also provides us a wonderful opportunity to work with the larger community serving veterans in Alberta, to become more knowledgeable on how together we can better support veterans and their families to build resiliency and create their legacy."

Guy Rook, Superintendent (retired) Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Director, Board of the Legacy Place Society

"We are appreciative of the financial commitment of Veteran Affairs to support the programming of the Mustard Seed with these vulnerable Veterans. It is a beautiful example of collaboration in meeting an urgent need. The Mustard Seed is committed to building hope and well-being for these men and women in need."

Stephen Wile, Chief Executive Officer, The Mustard Seed

"Prospect has helped hundreds of Veterans and their families transition into the civilian workforce, securing jobs at comparable or higher responsibility and compensation. We are grateful for this funding from VAC, which will enable us to carry on this vital work for those who have put service to their country ahead of all else."

Major (retired) David S. Blackburn, Director of Military Employment Services, Prospect Human Services Society

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports research projects and innovative initiatives to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

In 2017, the Government of Canada announced an investment in the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. In 2018 and 2019, Veterans Affairs Canada provided funding for 43 projects designed to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

