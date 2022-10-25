Founders of Canadian fintech company Wagepoint set sights on bookkeeping with newly-launched fintech platform huumans

Canadian fintech veterans Bill Murphy and Richard Landzaat usher in transformative technology to support small business owners in their daily operations

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Fintech company huumans.com today announced the launch of its bookkeeping-as-a-service platform. huumans easily integrates with self-service bookkeeping platforms Xero and Quickbooks, and connects small business owners with bookkeepers who provide weekly reconciliation, payroll, and unlimited dedicated support. huumans is quickly scaling its customer base across Canada, and will expand its services to Quebec in the next year.

"As an entrepreneur, I know running a business is tough. Business owners need reliable and cost-effective services, along with advice from a trusted source", said Murphy, founder of huumans. "SMBs make up about half of the Canadian GDP, yet support for them is lacking and often based on inaccurate data or is downright predatory. A human touch is crucial when running a business—and many solutions in the market lack this."

huumans' founding team, which includes founders of payroll software Wagepoint , have a record of building successful fintech companies that deliver value and best-in-class support to business owners. Through cost-effective bookkeeping, payroll services and unlimited expert support to all customers, huumans helps SMBs streamline their day-to-day business operations, so they can focus on building sustainable growth.

"Being a small business owner is a bit unpredictable at times, but as a client I've seen the value of having huumans by my side. They are responsive and, most importantly, I trust they will be there when I need them", said Craig Garden, founder of Eversio. "Because of their fast response times and easy-to-understand platform, my partner and I spend less time bookkeeping and more time running our business."

As part of a fixed-price subscription including services like weekly reconciliation, risk-free payroll management and customizable real-time dashboards, huumans will roll out further bespoke business services, including financial services and finance management tools, as well as data-driven products that support financial decision making.

"We're working hard to demystify business numbers so they're actionable on day one of being a customer", says Rob Boynes, huumans' co-founder. "We provide our business owners with services they need to run their business including self-serve, AI-powered dashboards, which provide access to real-time data around profit margins, cash flow reports and tax exposure".

The launch of huumans' bookkeeping platform follows the company's recent high-profile hire of Paula Festas, huumans' first Chief Revenue Officer. Previously CRO at Alibi Technologies and Postmedia, as well as holding executive roles at Yahoo and CBC, Festas brings over 25 years of experience building strong revenue-focused brands across multiple industries.

About huumans

Founded in Nova Scotia, Canada in 2021, huumans wants to help business owners understand their business better. By offering weekly reconciled bookkeeping, payroll services and unlimited business support to SMBs across Canada, huumans helps Canadian business owners streamline the day-to-day management of their business.

For further information: Paula Festas, Chief Revenue Officer, 647-281-6695, [email protected]