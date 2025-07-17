Huumans gives small businesses instant access to real support

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Huumans Inc . is launching an online community and provider network dedicated to helping small businesses get the support they need when they need it.

"Running a small business is hard. Finding the right kind of help shouldn't be," says Huumans CEO, Bill Murphy. These businesses have been underserved for way too long — which is why they need a go-to destination for easy, accessible support.

Inside the community, founding members can connect with each other, share what's on their minds, and get the kinds of fair, balanced information they need to manage their business and the very real struggle of being an entrepreneur.

A complement to the community, the provider directory lets businesses access a carefully vetted network of experts, like accountants and bookkeepers, for further support.

Community members will be first in line to help test a new, AI-powered budgeting tool — providing feedback that will make the platform better meet their needs. Small businesses who join the community before August 1, will also be entered to win prizes as part of the grand opening celebration.

To learn more, small businesses and their champions can visit Huumans.com and join the community at https://huumans.circle.so/huumans-sign-up .

About Huumans: Launched as a brand, July 1, 2025, we believe the best small business support should be built on community, inclusivity, clarity, and the power of informed decision-making. We put the "you" back in humanity, making people feel seen, heard, understood and empowered. Meet us at huumans.com .

SOURCE Huumans

Company and contact info: For more information, contact: Huumans at [email protected]