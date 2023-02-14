Applications now open for FounderFuel's next cohort of technology startups

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Real Ventures is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of FounderFuel , Canada's premier venture-backed accelerator program. In partnership with Panache Ventures and Inovia Capital , FounderFuel sets its sights on once again launching the next generation of top Canadian technology startups to new heights.

With a proven track record of propelling some of Canada's most successful technology companies, including BenchSci, Mejuri, Paper, Sonder, Transit App, Unsplash, and more, FounderFuel is currently seeking applications for its next cohort of founders looking to grow their business to success. Early-stage founding teams of diverse backgrounds and experiences building a tech-based solution to a problem in any industry are highly encouraged to apply.

"The return of FounderFuel is in response to repeated calls from the startup community who have missed this central gathering place for founders, mentors and investors. It is a testament to FounderFuel's lasting impact on the Canadian tech ecosystem," says Katy Yam, General Manager of FounderFuel and Investment Partner at Real Ventures. "We're honoured to bring back this unparalleled accelerator program in partnership with Panache Ventures and Inovia Capital to support the next generation of great Canadian tech leaders."

FounderFuel's five pillars – Leadership, Narrative, Learning, Networks, and Execution – work together to provide a comprehensive growth platform for early-stage founders. With an emphasis on personal development and mentorship, founders gain access to one of Canada's premier startup networks, engaging in mentor-matching, founder talks, and other high-value programming. The cornerstone of the program is Demo Day, taking place on Tuesday, July 11th, on the eve of Startupfest, Canada's iconic startup conference, marking the launch for the cohort's impressive journeys.

"FounderFuel was launched during a time when the Canadian tech ecosystem was almost non-existent, it was a precursor to many of the ecosystem pillars that we take for granted today," says Scott Loong, General Partner at Panache Ventures. "The team at Panache is so proud to support the return of FounderFuel to the Quebec and Canadian startup scene, it's going to be a huge event and a must attend Demo Day."

From February 20th to March 10th, 2023, FounderFuel will host a nationwide roadshow of information sessions where interested founders can meet the accelerator team, its partners, mentors and investors to learn more about the program. The program itself will run from April 17th to August 4th 2023. Visit the FounderFuel website for further information, including a full list of information sessions dates, application requirements and deadlines.

"As a full-stack Canadian VC firm, Inovia is proud to fuel the next generation of top Canadian tech companies," says Magaly Charbonneau, Partner at Inovia Capital. "I am eager to continue our mission of building global sustainable companies through our support of the FounderFuel program."

FounderFuel's return is made possible largely by the unwavering support of great community partners, such as Fasken, RBCx, BDO, Blue HF Legal, Silicon Valley Bank, EY, Osler Hoskin & Harcourt, Scale AI, BFL CANADA and Boast AI, who are all dedicated to supporting the next generation of world-class Canadian entrepreneurs.

Don't miss this opportunity to accelerate your tech startup at FounderFuel 2023.

About Real Ventures:

Founded in 2007, Real Ventures is an early-stage venture firm that has dedicated itself to developing the Canadian startup ecosystem, its entrepreneurs, and the game-changing companies they are building. Real Ventures aims to be an ally to founders, seeing them as humans first and company builders second, employing a nurturing approach that accelerates both personal and company development. Real Ventures has invested over $300 million into portfolio companies and today has investments in 70+ high-growth tech companies currently valued at over $15 billion. www.realventures.com

About Panache Ventures:

Panache Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed and seed stage startup investments with operations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Panache is led by a team of experienced operators, with a strong angel investor track record, years of institutional VC experience and a strong network in Canada, Silicon Valley, and worldwide. For more information visit panache.vc.

About Inovia Capital:

Inovia Capital is a venture capital firm that partners with founders to build impactful and enduring global companies. The team leverages an operator-led mindset to provide founders with multi-stage support, mentorship, and access to a worldwide network. Inovia manages over US$2.2B with operations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, San Francisco, and London. For more information, visit inovia.vc.

