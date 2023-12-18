Flagship '"Black Ideas Grant: Bridge and Build 2023" to Support Black Communities in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) has launched a historic grant, aiming to provide critically-needed funds to Black-led, serving, and focused (B3) organizations in Canada. B.I.G. The Black Ideas Grant: Bridge and Build 2023 provides one-year flexible funding to increase the capacity and program-related supports of B3 charitable and non-profits as they combat anti-Black racism and improve social and economic outcomes for Black communities.

B3 non-profit and charity organizations stand as pillars of strength and support to Black communities across Canada. FFBC celebrates and will continue to invest in their crucial role in cultivating Black communities that are healthy, vibrant, and thriving.

"The Black Ideas Grant is an example of how FFBC is investing in Black communities and connecting Black organizations and changemakers on the ground with new and sustainable resources that can ensure their services and supports continue to meet the needs of our community. This investment will advance our mission to remove barriers and improve the socio-economic outcomes for Black communities."

Liban Abokor, Foundation for Black Communities Board Co-Chair

By March 31st, 2024, FFBC aims to allocate $9 million in grants through its Black Ideas Grant which focuses on the diverse needs, self-determination, and aspirations of Black communities. The grant is split into three streams: the Core Stream, Catapult Stream, and Community Capital Stream, offering up to $40,000, $100,000, and $250,000 respectively to qualifying organizations.

FFBC was founded on the goal of supporting community organizations working to overcome the systemic barriers faced by Black communities. The Black Ideas Grant is an important new tool in FFBC's strategy to ensure Black community organizations have the sustainable funding and resources they need to meet the needs of Black Canadian communities.

"When we include people, Canada wins. Through the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, we're creating a sustainable source of funding for Black-led not-for-profit organizations, ensuring they have the means to address their priorities. This initiative aims to improve the social and economic outcomes of Black communities across the country and supports the engagements we have undertaken during the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent."

Kamal Khera, federal Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

FFBC is holding online virtual information sessions to further explain the aims and objectives of the Black Ideas Grant as well as to provide greater details on the application process, eligibility, and the selection assessment. FFBC's website will also offer translated version of the Application Guides, Eligibility Criteria, Processes, and FAQs in English, French, Somali, Yoruba, Amharic, Tigrigna, and Spanish.

Applications open on December 18, 2023 and must be submitted by February 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT. Qualifying organizations are encouraged to visit the FFBC's web page to learn more about the Black Ideas Grant and apply.

About the Foundation for Black Communities:

The Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) was established to ensure every Black person can thrive and all Black communities have agency in defining their own future. Founded in 2020, FFBC is Canada's first-ever philanthropic foundation dedicated to ensuring that Black-led, Black-serving, and Black-focused organizations have the sustained resources needed to make a meaningful impact.

