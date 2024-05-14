TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) has announced the recipients of its inaugural Black Ideas Grant (B.I.G): Bridge and Build 2023/24 program. This ground-breaking investment of over $9.1 million will empower 107 Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving grassroots, non-profit, and charitable organizations across Canada. The grants will support critical, community-based, solution-oriented initiatives.

The B.I.G. program addresses a significant need for sustained funding within Black community organizations. "This program is a cornerstone of our commitment to empower Black communities with the resources they need to confront historical and ongoing inequities. B.I.G. exemplifies community collaboration and embodies FFBC's unique Participatory Grantmaking Process, where Black community members play the lead role in determining the solutions and projects to support their communities."

– Marlene Jennings, Foundation for Black Communities Co-Chair

FFBC's B.I.G. program provides flexible one-year grants, aiming for immediate impact while fostering the development of transformative programs for the future. The grants will bolster the capacity and program delivery of recipient organizations, focusing on combating anti-Black racism, improving social outcomes, and enhancing economic outcomes for Black Canadians.

"Diversity and inclusion make Canada stronger. Through the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, we have created a sustainable source of funding for Black-led not-for-profit organizations, ensuring that they have the means to address their priorities. Today's recipients will help carry out this initiative, which aims to fight anti-Black racism, improve the social and economic outcomes of Black communities across the country, and support the commitments we have made since endorsing the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent."

– Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

FFBC was established in response to the call for a new paradigm in philanthropy for Black communities. As the steward of the historic $200 million Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, funded by the Government of Canada, FFBC is a first-of-its kind institution dedicated to ensuring that Black-led, Black-serving, and Black-focused (B3) organizations have the vital resources needed to create lasting change.

The Foundation congratulates this year's recipients of the Black Ideas Grant and looks forward to the profound impact they will continue to make across Canada.

Please find a list of the B.I.G. recipients and their projects here.

To learn more about the Foundation for Black Communities or to join us in our mission, visit www.forblackcommunities.org.

About the Foundation for Black Communities

The Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) was established to ensure every Black person can thrive and Black communities have agency in defining their own future. Founded in 2020, FFBC is Canada's first-ever philanthropic foundation dedicated to ensuring Black-led, Black-serving, and Black-focused organizations have the sustained resources needed to make a meaningful impact.

SOURCE Foundation for Black Communities

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Leah Sanford, Director of Communications, [email protected]; Marnie Myszko, [email protected]