September 14 and 15, 2021

Plaza Universal Hotel, Montreal

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mouvement PHAS (Persons with Disabilities for Access to Services) and its allies are organizing the Chez moi, mon droit forum on September 14 and 15 in Montreal. The Forum's dual objective is to establish an inventory of the situation of home support and specialized accommodation for people with disabilities and their loved ones in Quebec and to work on common demands and courses of action.

For several years, and more acutely since the beginning of the pandemic, the situation of specialized accommodation and home support has revealed many structural problems, access, operation, quality of services and respect for rights for so-called vulnerable people, such as seniors but also people with disabilities.

Although less exposed in the public space, the tragedies and difficulties experienced by people with intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorders or physical disabilities have multiplied, whether for people living in specialized accommodations or those living alone or with their families. This invisibilized population often suffers in silence and has few means to be heard.

Both public and private living environments are insufficient, lack resources and do not meet all needs: waiting lists, hours of services cut, lack of support for relatives, no choice of place to live, poor working conditions of staff are just some of the realities experienced. The public services of accommodation and home support, which are the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, are still experiencing the consequences of the major cuts and multiple reorganizations imposed on them by the various governments.

In light of these findings, we felt the urgency to organize this forum in order to re-mobilize our community, to make alliances with various partners, to challenge decision-makers and to put the spotlight on this too little known situation. The Chez moi, mon droit forum is public and will bring together over 150 participants, including people with disabilities and their loved ones, representatives of community organizations, unions, citizens and several other people and organizations concerned by these issues.

The forum is made possible thanks to the financial support of the Office des personnes handicapées du Québec.

The Mouvement PHAS is a collective action to promote and defend the right to access public health and social services that meet the needs of people with disabilities, parents and their loved ones.

For programming and registration: https://chezmoimondroit.org/

SOURCE Mouvement PHAS

For further information: For information and interviews: Amira Bensahli, (579) 488-6910, [email protected]