The new packaging and design represent the brand's commitment to celebrating its Niagara provenance

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Forty Creek, the award-winning Canadian whisky favourite from the Niagara region, announces a reimagined look and feel on all packaging across its brand portfolio. Forty Creek Barrel Select, one of Canada's most loved whiskies, has begun to roll out its new packaging on shelves nationally, with the remainder of the portfolio set to launch in September.

Forty Creek Whisky Unveils New Look for Its Award Winning Liquid (CNW Group/Campari Group Canada)

"We're excited to bring a bold, bright and modern look to the same iconic whiskies in an exciting new package," said David Allard, Vice President of Marketing, Campari Canada. "Forty Creek's new brand design represents our commitment to evolution and pledge to creating exceptional whiskies. Our goal is to continue offering a timeless experience for everyone – from the whisky novice to the seasoned connoisseur."

Born in the Niagara region, Forty Creek is Canada's first craft distillery. Paying homage to the brand's home, the new pack design proudly displays Niagara Whisky alongside an embossed map of the Niagara region. The new packaging also boasts its "Whisky Maker of the Decade" designation from Canadian Whisky Awards and a signature from the Forty Creek Master Blender, Bill Ashburn. Since the brands inception, Bill has been at the helm of crafting Forty Creek whisky. His signature on the Forty Creek portfolio bottles, including Barrel Select, Copper Bold (formerly known as Copper Pot), Double Barrel, Confederation Oak and Honey Spiced (formerly known as Forty Creek Spike) reinforces the brands promise to quality and consistency.

To experience the new Forty Creek look, while enjoying the same quality whisky, Canadians are invited to visit the Forty Creek Brand House on Whisky Weekend from Sept. 24-25, 2022. For the first time in over two years, whisky enthusiasts will be able to experience in-person guided tastings of Forty Creek, a distillery tour, seminars, and more.

In addition to its new look, Forty Creek is releasing a new special limited-edition whisky called 'Art of the Blend'. Released to commemorate Bill Ashburn's 35th anniversary as Forty Creek Master Blender, 'Art of the Blend' is an expression of his relentless imagination and craft.

For more information on the new package design, how to visit the Forty Creek Brand House on Whisky Weekend, or try the limited-edition 'Art of the Blend' whisky, visit FortyCreekWhisky.com or follow on @wearefortycreek.

