Forty Creek Unveils Foxheart, An Extraordinary Rum-Infused Whisky

Forty Creek Foxheart is the latest innovation from Forty Creek, which was named Whisky Maker of the Decade by the Canadian Whisky Awards in 2020. Foxheart is the product of Ashburn's greatest passions: a love for blending best-in-class whisky and breeding champion hunting dogs. The whisky is a tribute to Ashburn's decades of leadership at Forty Creek and takes its name from the home of his first championship dog—a wire hair terrier, a breed known for its curiosity, determination, and tenacity. That innovative, driven attitude inspired Ashburn to combine Forty Creek's finest Canadian whisky with the influence of aged Caribbean rum, producing greater depth of character and a more rounded, balanced taste from start to finish. The result: Foxheart, a whisky with heart.

As Forty Creek continues to elevate the standard of Canadian whiskies and create new expressions with both national and global appeal, the list of accolades continues to grow, encompassing Canada Whiskey Distillery of the Year and Canada Master Whiskey Blender of the Year as awarded at the 2020 New York International Spirits Competition, and an additional 3 awards at the esteemed, world-class 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"I've dedicated my life to mastering two passions: blending best in class whisky and breeding best in class dogs. For that reason, Foxheart holds a special place in my heart," says Bill Ashburn, Forty Creek Master Blender and 2020 Canada Master Whiskey Blender of the Year. "When blending Foxheart, I wanted to utilize the unique, premium liquid that's already well-loved by Canadians and infuse it with a hint of aged Caribbean rum, leaning into its spice and flavour to further enhance the whisky. I've been in pursuit of the perfect heart to the whisky for decades—and in Foxheart, we've found just that. I'm extremely proud of this innovative liquid and cannot wait to share it with the world."

Foxheart retails for $44.95 and is currently available in Ontario. Starting next week, Foxheart will be available in BC, with distribution rolling out across Canada in the coming months.

About Forty Creek Whisky

Named after the river running through the center of Grimsby, Ontario, exactly 40 miles from Niagara Falls, Forty Creek Whisky was founded in 1992, in a region renowned for its unique geography and climate.

Forty Creek boasts a range of premium Canadian Whiskies suited for every occasion. These exceptional liquids span from fine sipping whiskies to delicious cocktail varieties, and unique amongst Canadian whiskies for their remarkably smooth taste and approachability.

Produced in Grimsby, Ontario, Forty Creek employs both column and pot-distilled methods, aged in a variety of barrels and blended to perfection. Forty Creek prides itself on whiskies that are smooth, achieved through the art of blending different whiskies made from different grains. This produces a complex variant with a well-rounded taste experience – an exceptional quality whisky that no other Canadian whisky can offer. Subtle and intricate nuances are prized over brash flavor, resulting in spectacular whiskies crafted from the same base grains as whiskies from other regions.

Forty Creek became part of the Gruppo Campari portfolio in 2014.

About Campari Group Canada

Campari Group Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Group Canada serves as owner, importer and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Group Canada's portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant, SKYY Vodka, Espolòn Tequila and Wild Turkey.

About the Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand-building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

