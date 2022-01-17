"Forty Creek offers a whisky for every taste, from the novice sipper to the connoisseur, and these awards celebrate our commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience," says Bill Ashburn, Forty Creek's Master Blender, who celebrates 35 years of creating whiskies this year and who was named 2020 Canada Master Whisky Blender of the Year by NYISC. "Our Master's Cut Whisky is a point of pride for our distillery team and we're truly honoured to be recognized as an innovator among our peers."

The brand received the Award of Excellence for Innovation for Forty Creek Master's Cut which launched in September 2021 as the brand's first-ever cask strength whisky. With a single pass, 100% pot distillation process, Forty Creek Master's Cut is aged in a mixture of ex-bourbon barrels and experienced Canadian whisky barrels. The result is a masterful liquid that delivers notes of vanilla and wood, an aroma of candied fruit and florals, and a lingering spicy finish.

Forty Creek's 2022 Canadian Whisky Awards recognition includes:

AWARDS

Award of Excellence for Innovation: Forty Creek Master's Cut

Flavoured Whisky of the Year (Domestic): Forty Creek Spike Honey Spiced Whisky

Cream Whisky of the Year: Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream

MEDALS

Canadian Whisky Category:

Gold: Forty Creek Master's Cut



Silver: Forty Creek Foxheart , Forty Creek Taproom , Forty Creek Double Barrel Reserve , Forty Creek Confederation Oak Reserve

Bronze: Forty Creek Barrel Select , Forty Creek Copper Pot Reserve , Forty Creek The Forager Botanical Whisky

Gold: Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar



Bronze: Forty Creek Cream, Forty Creek Spike Honey Spiced Whisky

The Canadian Whisky Awards, held annually, recognize the very best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards. To qualify, the whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. An independent panel of whisky experts selects the winners after tasting each whisky blind.

To learn more about Forty Creek's offerings and accolades, visit fortycreekwhisky.com

About Campari Group Canada

Campari Group Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Group Canada serves as owner, importer and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Group Canada's portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant, SKYY Vodka, Espolòn Tequila and Wild Turkey.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About the Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand-building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

