FORTY CREEK WHISKY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF LEGENDARY MASTER BLENDER, BILL ASHBURN

"For me the pleasure of making whisky is in trying to push the boundaries, trying to do things differently and trying to find new flavours and expressions. I've been fortunate enough to do that with the team at Forty Creek," said Ashburn. "Whisky will always be a passion of mine, but I'm excited to begin a new chapter focused on family and my work as a breeder and trainer of wire fox terriers."

Ashburn began his career in the wine industry over four decades ago, before moving to Reider Distillery in 1987, the location that would later become Forty Creek. Throughout his tenure, his relentless curiosity and pursuit of excellence pushed the bounds of what Canadian whisky could be, establishing Forty Creek as one of Canada's most celebrated whisky brands. A pioneer in the industry, Ashburn's unique approach to grain specific blending and barrel aging trailblazed a new path for the industry.

In 2000, Forty Creek's inaugural whisky Barrel Select, launched under Ashburn's direction, quickly becoming a best-selling product and setting a new benchmark for quality in the industry. Ashburn's portfolio is a testament to his creativity and mastery in the field, from the launch of Barrel Select to annual Limited Time Offerings and ground-breaking innovations like Confederation Oak. Other limited-edition blends like Double Barrel proved so popular they became permanent offerings. His work has been celebrated on the national and international stage including Canadian Master Blender of the Year and Whisky Maker of the Decade.

"Bill's legacy is woven into every bottle we produce," said Doug Costantini, General Manager, Campari Canada. "His dedication, innovation, and mentorship have left an indelible mark on our team and the Canadian whisky industry at large. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and look forward to carrying on the time-honoured traditions of craftsmanship, quality and innovation that he established within our walls."

Ashburn's final release as Master Blender will be unveiled later this year, acting as a tribute to his historic career and capturing the essence of his decades-long body of work.

As Forty Creek ushers in a new era, the distillery remains steadfast in continuing Ashburn's legacy, reiterating Campari Group's commitment to the Grimsby plant and proudly producing Forty Creek in Ontario. Mentored personally by Ashburn, the innovation team will continue to push boundaries with bold, complex blends that reflect the brand's commitment to creativity and excellence. Meanwhile the blending and quality teams will ensure that every bottle of Barrel Select tastes the same as when Bill first crafted it in 2000.

Canadians hoping to bid farewell to Ashburn before his retirement are encouraged to visit the Forty Creek Distillery located at 297 South Service Road in Grimsby during Whisky Weekend September 20 and 21, 2025.

ABOUT CAMPARI CANADA

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

SOURCE Campari Group Canada

Media Contact: Heads+Tales PR, Madison Gerrie, [email protected]