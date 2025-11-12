TWO NEW RELEASES FROM FORTY CREEK CELEBRATE RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF WHISKY INNOVATION

About each 2025 Forty Creek release:

Forty Creek Chronology : Blended from whiskies spanning every decade since Forty Creek was founded in 1992, Chronology is built on a remarkable 31-year-old barley malt from the brand's very first casks. To this, Master Blender Bill Ashburn has added a 20-year-old corn whisky from the early 2000s, a 10-year-old rye from the 2010s, and a corn whisky from the present day. Together, these rare spirits form a whisky that is layered, complex, and harmonious, a pinnacle of Forty Creek's innovation and craftsmanship. Chronology , presented in a premium display box designed to showcase its story, is a celebration of Canadian heritage and craftsmanship: a rare release that honours the past while setting the stage for the future.

As only the second cask strength whisky ever released by Forty Creek, Niagara Triple Reserve is a rare and highly anticipated addition for collectors and whisky enthusiasts. With its layered, evolving flavour, Niagara Triple Reserve continues to spark conversation and strong opinions within the whisky community.

Both Niagara Triple Reserve and Chronology hold special significance as they will be among the last limited-edition whiskies overseen by Master Blender Bill Ashburn, who will retire at the end of the year. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Ashburn has shaped Forty Creek's reputation for innovation, creativity, and quality.

"As I prepare to close this chapter, I'm proud to leave behind two whiskies that capture the spirit of discovery and craftsmanship that defines Forty Creek," said Asbhrun. "Both Chronology and Niagara Triple Reserve tell a story of where Forty Creek has been, and where Canadian whisky can go."

Born in the heart of Ontario's Niagara region, Forty Creek continues to pioneer new possibilities in Canadian whisky. From early limited releases like Double Barrel and Confederation Oak to groundbreaking experiments such as Master's Cut, the brand has redefined what Canadian whisky can be.

Limited quantities of Forty Creek Niagara Triple Reserve are available at select retailers across Canada, priced at $94.95. Representing a true collector's release with just 2,208 bottles available worldwide, Chronology is priced at $299.95 with select retailers across Canada. For more information, please visit fortycreekwhisky.com .

