TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Paying homage to its Canadian heritage, Forty Creek proudly presents the newest addition to its portfolio, Forty Creek Butter Tart Cream Liquor, inspired by the beloved and distinctly Canadian dessert.

Forty Creek® Raises a Glass to its Canadian Roots with Launch of Butter Tart Cream (CNW Group/Campari Group Canada)

Joining Forty Creek's long list of award-winning products with a Silver Medal from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Forty Creek Butter Tart Cream Liquor is an exceptional spirit and a testament to the brand's commitment to crafting innovative spirits for whisky lovers across Canada. With unfolding flavours reminiscent of freshly baked brown sugar and cream, Forty Creek Butter Tart Cream offers an indulgent treat, evoking fond memories among Canadians.

"After the incredibly successful launch of Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream in 2020, we know Canadians have a deep affinity for local desserts," says Forty Creek Master Blender Bill Ashburn. "Today, we're excited to unveil another spirit inspired by Canada, paying homage to the iconic butter tart, unearthing familiar memories for consumers nationwide."

Crafted with velvety-smooth, fresh dairy cream and bold, flavourful Forty Creek whisky, Forty Creek Butter Tart Cream offers a decadent harmony of taste and quality, best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or as a cream supplement to your favourite coffee.

To celebrate its latest launch and honour Canada's signature dessert, Forty Creek is excited to introduce a limited-edition merchandise collection in collaboration with sustainable apparel brand, Kotn Supply . The collection comprises a range of limited-edition sweatshirts not only inspired by the iconic butter tart but also designed for creating lasting memories at home, accompanied by a glass of Forty Creek Cream.

"With so much cultural weight and heritage connected to the butter tart, this clothing line aims to add a similar sense of coziness and warmth to your loungewear collection," says apparel designer Kara Lynne Wark from Kotn Supply. "We see this exciting launch as a mélange of Canadiana that will bring a familiar comfort to Forty Creek lovers nationwide."

In Ontario, Forty Creek Butter Tart Cream retails for $32.75* and is available for sale at LCBO, Forty Creek Distillery in Grimsby and on fortycreekwhisky.com. The product will become available across other provinces throughout the summer and fall.

The apparel collection will be available for purchase starting mid-August, only at FortyCreekWhisky.com and at the Forty Creek Distillery located in Grimsby, Ontario. Sign up here to be the first to find out when the collection officially drops.

For more information about Forty Creek Butter Tart Cream Liquor, visit FortyCreekWhisky.com or follow @wearefortycreek .

*Price varies by province/region.

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en .

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

SOURCE Campari Group Canada

For further information: For media inquiries: Chelsea Coubry-Forte, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, [email protected]