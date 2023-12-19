Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky and Metrolinx Will Provide Free Rides on GO Transit and UP Express on New Year's Eve

Starting from 7 PM on December 31, commuters can travel to and from their New Year's celebrations for free on GO Transit up until 8 AM on January 1, with additional trains available on select lines to help more people get home safely.

Those individuals with an even longer journey home on New Year's Eve could also take advantage of the UP Express with free rides to Toronto Pearson Airport available until the end of service.

"We are proud to collaborate with Metrolinx for the second year to encourage responsible drinking and safe travel during the biggest celebration of the year," said David Allard, Vice President of Marketing at Campari Canada. "At Forty Creek, we believe in better, and what better way to get home from the celebrations safely and affordably than with a free ride on the UP or GO Transit?"

With routes extending east-west from Niagara, home to Forty Creek Whisky's distillery, and north to Barrie, all those in and around the GTA will be able to get to and from their planned celebrations safely and without worry.

For more information, please visit fortycreekwhisky.com.

For the full GO Transit and UP Express New Year's Eve schedules, please visit the Metrolinx website here.

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en .

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 23 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 25 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,700 people.

The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en .

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About Metrolinx

Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario under the Metrolinx Act, 2006, was created to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Metrolinx is undertaking the most extensive transportation investment in Ontario's history to get you where you need to go better, faster, and easier while also operating GO Transit, UP Express and PRESTO. We have a unique opportunity to plan, build, operate and connect transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

For more information: https://www.metrolinx.com/en/about-us

