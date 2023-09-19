Cherrywood influences the intricate flavours of this limited edition Forty Creek offering.

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Forty Creek, the award-winning Canadian whisky brand, announces the launch of its 2023 Limited Release, Cherrywood Reserve, a distinctly Niagara whisky with cherry aromas and a kiss of brandy. Cherrywood Reserve pays homage to the Niagara Region by crafting an exquisite whisky steeped in cherry wood from one of Ontario's most treasured fruit belts, bringing out a wonderfully unexpected character and flavour.

Forty Creek Launches Cherrywood Reserve, Made and Inspired by Local Fruits from the Niagara Region (CNW Group/Campari Group Canada)

Cherrywood Reserve is a 5-year-old pot distilled whisky made with malted barley, rye and corn, and a hint of aged brandy. Winner of a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Forty Creek's Cherrywood Reserve is the newest creation from Forty Creek's Master Blender, Bill Ashburn. To celebrate this release, the Forty Creek Distillery in Grimsby, ON, welcomes whisky lovers to their annual Whisky Weekend on September 23-24, 2023, to be one of the first to taste Cherrywood Reserve.

"Cherrywood Reserve is for the collectors, the whisky enthusiasts and those just starting to explore the world of whisky," said Master Blender, Bill Ashburn. "It is uniquely inspired by the Niagara Region, Canada's treasure and the source of over 90% of Ontario's tender fruit crop, including sweet and sour cherries."

Cherrywood Reserve displays tastes of vanilla, honeyed stone-fruit, dark chocolate, and cherry aromas with hints of spice and brown sugar. A whisky to sip and cherish, "The uniqueness of this whisky comes from the cherry wood staves," says Ashburn. "This limited-edition offering undergoes a meticulous steeping process, with kiln-dried cherry wood staves to extract the natural flavours of the unique wood, resulting in a truly spectacular finish and flavour."

Forty Creek Cherrywood Reserve is now available for sale in select provinces across Canada and on fortycreekwhisky.com , retailing for $89.95.

At Forty Creek's Whisky Weekend, attendees can explore the recently unveiled Visitor's Centre, tour the distillery, listen to live music, and participate in engaging whisky and cocktail seminars led by Master Blender Bill Ashburn, Forty Creek Brand Ambassador Chris Thompson and Yellowknife-based Campari Academy Mixologist Skye Plowman.

To book your ticket for Whisky Weekend, a tour of the distillery, or for more information on Cherrywood Reserve, please visit fortycreekwhisky.com/whisky-weekend-2023 . Walk-ins are also welcome. See you there!

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en .

