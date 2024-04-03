Fortunecoins.com launches a week of spectacular events to celebrate the online social casino's 2-year anniversary

Player-centric festivities, such as events, tournaments, and generous promotions to commemorate #TwoYearsofFortune

TORONTO , April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - In celebration of its 2-year anniversary, Blazesoft's Fortunecoins.com is hosting a week of special events for its North American community of players.

The week-long April festivities will celebrate Fortune Coins Casino's unique legacy and future evolution through a range of daily special events, tournaments, new genres of games, and exclusive promotions and anniversary categories.

To mark the anniversary celebrations, Fortune Coins Casino players will receive a monthly newsletter highlighting new game content and platform achievements and a customized variation of the daily login bonus that grants more Gold Coins (GC) and Fortune Coins (FC) along a 7-day trail. In the same spirit, the free-to-play social casino will host a week-long "Refer-a-Friend" promotion, where both the referrer and referee can have the opportunity to win big prizes if the goal is reached.

Over this period, Fortunecoins.com will run other special events, including surprise happy hours with special coupons, various social media contests, and special giveaways.

All Fortune Coins Casino players can enjoy an additional 100 games of new genres, added exclusively for this campaign. The site's lobby will also feature a celebratory look-and-feel with two new anniversary-themed categories: "Festive Games'' and "All-time Favorites," where players can easily navigate the latest game releases.

Following a continuous upward growth trajectory

Fortunecoins.com blossomed in a tough and highly competitive market, typically seeing avid players abandoning sites within the first few days. Faced with this, Fortunecoins.com maintained credibility and longevity in the social gaming space thanks to its proprietary gaming platform that regularly introduces cutting-edge features and dedication to its loyal players.

Focusing on continuous platform improvement and fostering a valued player community, Fortune Coins Casino is able to deliver on its mantra of 'having a game in store for everyone.'

Kfir Marmur, Program Manager of Fortune Coins Casino, said: "With plenty of social casino platforms in the North American market, we know that Fortune Coins Casino has to be different. As we always want to innovate and improve, we listen carefully to our players' feedback, we question things, and we stay true to the adage that addressing one player's concern benefits the whole player community. We have a remarkable user network that is very well-versed and loyal to our platform, so we continuously strive to meet their expectations."

Fortunecoins.com was shortlisted to the prestigious SBC Awards North America for the category of the 'Social Casino Operator of the Year." A winner will be announced on May 9, 2024 in New York City.

About Fortune Coins:

Owned by Blazesoft Ltd. , Fortune Coins is a social casino with sweepstakes elements dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and more. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com , ZulaCasino.com , and Sportzino.com the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

