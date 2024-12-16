The plan contributes to preserving our nation's heritage and connecting Canadians to history in Unama'ki-Cape Breton

LOUISBOURG, NS, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The management plan for Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site outlines the following key strategies:

Ensuring relevance of the site to all peoples in Canada

Understanding and conserving cultural resources

Strengthening collaboration with partners, especially Mi'kmaw and local community partners

Facing future risks from climate change

The Fortress of Louisbourg management plan includes initiatives aimed at increasing and improving collaboration with local Indigenous communities and integrating their perspectives in the overall site presentation and knowledge.

The management plan for Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site was based on input from the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia, Fortress Louisbourg Association, regional economic development organizations, tourism operators, other partners and stakeholders, residents, as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

Quote

"National historic sites and national parks are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect the natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

Mike Kelloway

Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso

Quick Facts

Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site is the largest historic reconstruction in North America , with approximately 30 residential buildings reconstructed to period design. The site also contains the archaeological remains of 18th century fortifications, buildings, siege works and shipwrecks in the harbour.

, with approximately 30 residential buildings reconstructed to period design. The site also contains the archaeological remains of 18th century fortifications, buildings, siege works and shipwrecks in the harbour. The national historic significance of Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site centres on its role in the great Franco-British struggle for empire between 1713 and 1768. During this period, Louisbourg was the capital of the colony of Île-Royale and the most significant French fishing centre and commercial entrepot in North America . In both 1745 and 1758, the colony was besieged and captured by the British. The site also has strong linkages to Mi'kmaw history and culture and is rich in the stories of colonial impacts on the Mi'kmaq in Nova Scotia .

was the capital of the colony of Île-Royale and the most significant French fishing centre and commercial entrepot in . In both 1745 and 1758, the colony was besieged and captured by the British. The site also has strong linkages to Mi'kmaw history and culture and is rich in the stories of colonial impacts on the Mi'kmaq in . Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site is considered a major tourism draw within the region, receiving 82,000 to 95,000 visitors annually. Various trails, green spaces, and beaches outside of the reconstructed townsite are important to the local community and tourism. The site employs 160 people, mostly residents of Louisbourg and surrounding areas.

