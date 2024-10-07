FortisBC urges safe digging practices as summer projects wrap up

Landscaping and construction activities remain the top causes of damages in 2024

SURREY, BC, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - As the summer construction season wraps up and colder weather sets in, FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) is urging British Columbians to prioritize safety when conducting digging or excavation work. With an uptick in end-of-summer projects, FortisBC is reminding contractors and residents to contact BC 1 Call before breaking ground to help prevent damage to underground utility lines and ensure the well-being of themselves and their community.

Safe digging requirements include hand digging to expose buried utility lines before digging with powered excavation equipment. (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

FortisBC and BC 1 Call reported a four per cent increase in locate ticket requests from January to July 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with a significant eight per cent spike between April and July 2024 as construction activity ramped up. Despite fewer damage incidents earlier this year, construction has accelerated in recent months and is expected to remain busy through the fall.

"We often see an increase in damage incidents to underground gas lines towards the end of summer and into the fall as projects wrap up," said Jimmy Yip, damage prevention manager at FortisBC. "It's encouraging to see the increase in BC 1 Call locate ticket requests, and it's crucial to follow the safety measures they provide. By adhering to safe digging practices, such as hand digging near marked lines, individuals can help avoid damaging underground utility lines, and ensure the safety of themselves and others."

Landscaping and construction activities remain the primary causes of damages, accounting for the majority of incidents. While the percentage of damages caused by the absence of BC 1 Call locate tickets has decreased from 63 per cent in 2023 to 58 per cent this year, nearly 90 per cent of all damage incidents are caused by not following all of the required safe digging practices.

Follow these steps to practice safe digging:

Request location information—at least three business days before digging. There's no charge for this service and BC 1 Call will notify all member companies that have utilities buried at your site. Call BC 1 Call at 1-800-474-6886, or visit their website. Plan where it's safe to dig—after you contact BC 1 Call, FortisBC will send you a map and information on where gas lines are buried on the site. Find the line—use the map provided to mark the location of gas lines on your site. Dig by hand first to expose the gas line if you are working in this area. Don't use any power equipment within one metre of the gas line.

FortisBC's gas system delivers vital energy to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and other facilities every day. Damage to the gas system can cause unplanned interruptions in services and inconveniences. It's important to keep the system operating at its peak capacity to ensure British Columbians have access to the energy they require.

For more information on safe digging practices, visit fortisbc.com/digsafe .

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,143 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,086,500 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,600 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com . For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com .

Backgrounder:

Gas safety

If you smell rotten eggs or hear the sound of escaping gas, stop what you're doing, go outside and dial 9-1-1 or call FortisBC's 24-hour emergency line at 1-800-663-9911.

Gas is a safe and reliable energy. It's lighter than air when outdoors, so when it vents or leaks outside from a line it rises and dissipates quickly.

Gas is naturally odourless, so FortisBC adds trace amounts of a pungent odorant called mercaptan.[1] Mercaptan is a harmless chemical that makes gas smell like rotten eggs so British Columbians can easily detect it.

For more information on gas safety, visit fortisbc.com/safety.

About BC 1 Call

A locate request to BC 1 Call must be submitted a minimum of three business days before the work begins, to allow members enough time to provide the necessary information to homeowners and contractors.

before the work begins, to allow members enough time to provide the necessary information to homeowners and contractors. Both BC 1 Call's service and the information sent by members are 100 per cent free of charge .

. When someone requests a locate ticket by clicking or calling BC 1 Call, it triggers a notification to the utility owners to share drawings and information on what's below the surface in the described dig area, and how to safely avoid hitting infrastructure.

Excavators are not clear to dig until all utilities they are told to expect to hear from have responded.

____________________________________________________

1 Mercaptan is a foul-smelling odorant used in the gas industry so that in the unlikely event of a leak it can be detected. While it has a strong smell, it is harmless as outlined here: Mercaptan, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company - ChemPoint - ChemPoint and Natural gas explained - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

