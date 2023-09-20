FortisBC supports three B.C. non-profits that work with children and vulnerable people

Annual $15,000 award will support programs in North Okanagan, Fraser Valley and East Kootenay regions

SURREY, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Three grassroots community groups from across B.C. have been awarded $15,000 each by FortisBC to support the unique and impactful programs they provide in their communities. Nominated by local leaders, the Community Giving Awards program supports organizations and initiatives that promote safety, education, the environment and Indigenous initiatives.

The recipients of the 2023 Community Giving Awards:

Farmers like Rob Woods at Hansen Dairy in Creston demonstrate food production to students as part of the Kootenay Livestock Association's Agriculture in the Classroom program. (CNW Group/FortisBC) Carol Lees (left), past president of the board of directors at the Ann Davis Transition Society with the award nominator, Patti MacAhonic, director for Area E, FVRD. (CNW Group/FortisBC) Diane Flemming, program coordinator, The North Okanagan Good Food Box, preparing healthy food boxes for delivery to those in need in the community. (CNW Group/FortisBC)

North Okanagan Good Food Box will use the funds to ensure more families and seniors in need in the North Okanagan can serve fresh, healthy produce from local farmers at mealtimes. They were nominated by Mayor Kevin Action , Village of Lumby , and Mayor Christine Fraser , Township of Spallumcheen.

will use the funds to ensure more families and seniors in need in the North Okanagan can serve fresh, healthy produce from local farmers at mealtimes. They were nominated by Mayor , , and Mayor , Township of Spallumcheen. Kootenay Livestock Association will use the funds for their Agriculture in the Classroom Program which offers learning opportunities for elementary students about many aspects of agriculture in the Kootenays including growing, raising and importing food, noxious weeds and range issues. They were nominated by Rob Gay and Susan Clovechok , electoral area directors, Regional District of East Kootenay.

will use the funds for their Agriculture in the Classroom Program which offers learning opportunities for elementary students about many aspects of agriculture in the Kootenays including growing, raising and importing food, noxious weeds and range issues. They were nominated by and , electoral area directors, Regional District of East Kootenay. The Ann Davis Transition Society will use the funds to further their life-saving support services for women and children in the Fraser Valley, including two transition houses that provide temporary safe shelter and support for victims of domestic violence. This will help to replace furniture and bedding which is required in 36 of their beds. They were nominated by Patti MacAhonic , director, Fraser Valley Regional District.

"FortisBC is committed to the communities where we operate and we designed these grants to support small-scale, grassroots initiatives that address local needs," said Vanessa Conolly, director, community and Indigenous relations for FortisBC. "We truly appreciate the opportunity to advance these inspiring projects that are making such a meaningful difference in the communities we both serve."

To learn more and watch a video about the work of each of these organizations, visit fortisbc.com/communitygiving.

Quotes:

Diane Fleming, program coordinator, The North Okanagan Good Food Box–

The need continues to grow for these boxes full of healthy local food. We're now providing approximately 1200 boxes each month so the funds from these awards will go a long way in helping us to support more seniors and families in need.

Karen Barraclough, coordinator, Agriculture in the Classroom Program, Kootenay Livestock Association–

It's vital for children to understand where food comes from. We're working to expand the program to middle and high school, and ensuring schools have their own gardening supplies such as shovels, rakes and seeds–even a greenhouse. This funding will help us towards that goal and we're grateful for FortisBC's support.

Melanie Green, president, Ann Davis Transition Society–

A place to stay for some can mean the difference between life and death. Improving the conditions of these spaces helps women and children feel psychologically safer, which can support the healing process. We really appreciate this inject of funding and welcome inquiries from others who would like to support the vulnerable populations that we serve.

Quick facts:

Each year, FortisBC invites local government officials from across B.C. to nominate a charity or non–profit project for the $15,000 award.

award. In alignment with FortisBC's values, funding is awarded to projects that promote safety, education, the environment and Indigenous initiatives.

Since 2017, FortisBC has presented 20 non-profit organizations from across B.C. with community giving awards, each valued at $15,000 , for projects that make a difference in communities in which it operates.

FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc., both regulated utilities, do business as FortisBC, and are focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC employs approximately 2,652 British Columbians and serves more than 1.25 million customers in 135 British Columbian communities and 58 First Nations communities across 150 Traditional Territories. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,316 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 51,200 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. use the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

fortisbc.com

@fortisbc

SOURCE FortisBC

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Brown, Corporate Communications Manager, FortisBC, Phone: 250-469-6078, [email protected], 24-hour media line: 1-855-FBC-NEWS or 1-855-322-6397