FortisBC responds to CleanBC update

SURREY, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the provincial government released an updated CleanBC Roadmap to achieve BC's legislated greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction target of 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030. The CleanBC Roadmap reaffirms that FortisBC's gas system will continue to play an important role in decarbonization and accelerate the transition towards renewable energy, including carbon-neutral Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and hydrogen, while supporting an expanded role for our electric delivery system in achieving provincial climate targets. A diversified approach to climate action that leverages both the gas and electric systems provides ways to advance a lower-carbon future efficiently and affordably for our customers and all British Columbians.

The roadmap introduces a number of new measures across all sectors, including a cap on emissions from natural gas use in the buildings and industrial sectors as well as accelerated electrification in sectors like transportation. FortisBC looks forward to working closely with the provincial government as the specific details of the CleanBC Roadmap are developed to ensure the continued delivery of safe, reliable and affordable energy to its 1.2 million gas and electric customers.

Over the last few years, FortisBC has been successful in bringing on significant new volumes of RNG, expecting to triple its supply from the start of the year in 2021 and tripling it again by the end of 2022. FortisBC will also assist in reaching CleanBC objectives through a greater focus on energy efficient technologies (such as gas and electric heat pumps and hybrid heating systems), helping to expand the province's electric vehicle charging infrastructure and reduce emissions in the transportation sector.

"Increasing the amount of renewable gas in our system has always been a cornerstone of our vision for transforming B.C.'s energy future. A lower-carbon gas system allows a broader variety of low-carbon energy options, greater reliability and resiliency for our provincial energy system and provides British Columbian homes and businesses the choice of what energy works best for them – economically and environmentally," said Roger Dall'Antonia, president and CEO, FortisBC.

In late 2019, FortisBC announced its 30BY30 target – aiming to reducing its customer emissions by 30 per cent by the year 2030 (compared to 2007 levels) through four primary directions: investing in low and zero carbon transportation, supporting the growth of renewable gases, using LNG to help lower global emissions and increasing investment in energy efficiency and conservation. At the end of 2020, in the first full year pursuing its 30BY30 target, FortisBC reduced customer emissions by 420,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), which is the equivalent of taking 128,000 cars off the road in one year.

"30BY30 was never a finish line for us – but a shorter term milestone to track our progress. We've had great success thus far and we've shown the actions we're taking will create significant GHG reductions," said Dall'Antonia, "Moving forward, we'll continue to champion innovative programs and technologies that will help our customers save money on their monthly energy bills while also making long-term and sustainable reductions to their carbon footprint."

A third party analysis of FortisBC's approach published in 2020 showed that a diversified approach, using both the gas and electric systems, could achieve B.C.'s 2050 climate targets with greater resilience and avoid up to $100 billion in additional costs to society versus a scenario that relies on electricity alone.

