FortisBC recognizes top energy savers at 2023 Efficiency in Action Awards

Organizations are reducing greenhouse gas emissions across key sectors in British Columbia

SURREY, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - As energy efficiency is a key pillar of climate action, FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. (collectively, FortisBC) are pleased to celebrate ten organizations for their dedication to energy conservation and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions. This year's winners include organizations from across the province that are leading the way in energy efficiency, whether building new projects or improving existing buildings. Together, these organizations are expected to reduce annual GHG emissions equivalent to removing more than 1,200 gas-powered vehicles off the road for a year.1

(L to R): Danielle Wensink, FortisBC; Ghazel Ebrahimi, Provincial Health Services Authority; Robert Wruck, Kalesnikoff; Chief Sharleene Gale, Fort Nelson First Nation; Mayor Arnold Daboon, Town of Creston; Berry Bepple and Brett Apolczer, School District No.57; Jaspreet Singh Gulati, BC Care Providers Association & EngAge BC; Scott Stewart, New Chelsea Society; Graeme Scott, QuadReal Property Group; Jennifer Natland, Canada Place; Herman Louie, City of Burnaby; and Joe Mazza, FortisBC (CNW Group/FortisBC)

"Energy efficiency remains one of the most effective and affordable ways to reduce GHG emissions, and the efforts of the winning organizations represent some of the best work we're seeing in this area," said Joe Mazza, vice-president, energy supply and resource development, FortisBC. "We're thrilled to highlight the ongoing efforts of these organizations through these awards."

The 2023 Efficiency in Action Award winners are the New Chelsea Society, Prince George School District No.57, QuadReal Property Group, Fort Nelson First Nation, Town of Creston, Provincial Health Services Authority, Canada Place Corporation, BC Care Providers Association & EngAge BC, Kalesnikoff Lumber Company and Bates Restaurants Ltd.

Each organization is a great example of how working toward individual sustainability goals contributes to larger initiatives like the province's climate action goals. For example, the Canada Place Corporation replaced its old boiler system with high-efficiency equipment, including three high-efficiency hot water condensing gas boilers, to help cut its GHG emissions in half, aligning with the Port of Vancouver's goal to become the world's most sustainable port. Another winner, QuadReal Property Group, put energy efficiency at the forefront of the early-stage design of its commercial building project, The Post—the revitalization of the historic Canada Post building in downtown Vancouver.

"We had an amazing opportunity at The Post to focus on an energy-efficient envelope and a high-efficiency mechanical system, that will lead to major reductions in its energy use and carbon footprint," said Julie Lacasse, vice-president, office, QuadReal Property Group. "The Post is one of Canada's most ambitious heritage redevelopments and will be a signature landmark in Vancouver. It was our priority to position the property as a leader in performance and sustainability."

Beyond advancing climate action goals, other benefits of these projects are being passed along to the British Columbians living and working in these spaces. For example, to improve energy efficiency and comfort in its members' homes, the Fort Nelson First Nation participated in FortisBC's Energy Conservation Assistance Program on a community-wide basis, with the most participants at one time in the history of the program. Another winner, BC Care Providers Association & EngAge BC, is continuously improving energy efficiency across its care homes, helping to control costs.

"We're continuously looking for innovative solutions to reduce energy consumption across our homes and encourage our members to be proactive in looking for energy-efficient upgrades as they not only help our members to be energy efficient and keep operational costs down, but help in bringing resilience, quality and comfort for the occupants," said Jasdeep Singh Gulati, energy specialist at BC Care Providers Association.

The eight award winners recognized for their reduced natural gas use are saving more than 80,000 gigajoules of natural gas annually, the energy equivalent to heating more than 800 homes per year and saving more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually, the equivalent to removing about 1,200 gas-powered cars from the road.1 The two winning organizations in FortisBC's electric service territory are saving over 1,600,000 kilowatt hours annually, the equivalent electricity use of almost 60 homes for a year.1 FortisBC provided more than $4.5 million in energy efficiency incentives to the winning organizations, helping them cover a portion of the upfront costs for these upgrades.

Last year, FortisBC invested more than $118 million in programs and incentives to help customers reduce their energy use and save on their monthly energy bills. This year, they are investing even more, with FortisBC recently receiving approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission to invest more than $155 million into conservation and energy efficiency programs in 2023. Investing in innovative and effective ways to reduce GHG emissions through energy efficiency is one of the ways FortisBC is working towards provincial climate action goals. To learn more about the work these organizations completed visit fortisbc.com/efficiencyawards.

FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. do business as FortisBC, a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC employs approximately 2,652 British Columbians and serves more than 1.25 million customers in 135 B.C. communities. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,316 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 51,174 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. use the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit www.fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

Background:

New Chelsea Society received the Small Commercial award for its Chelsea Marine , a new multi-unit residential building that was designed to encourage a diverse mix of tenants. Through FortisBC's Commercial New Construction Performance program, the building achieved Step 4 of the B.C. Energy Step Code and is expected to result in energy savings of 3,920 gigajoules (GJs) annually.

for its , a new multi-unit residential building that was designed to encourage a diverse mix of tenants. Through FortisBC's Commercial New Construction Performance program, the building achieved Step 4 of the B.C. Energy Step Code and is expected to result in energy savings of 3,920 gigajoules (GJs) annually. Prince George School District No.57 received the Medium Commercial award for various energy efficiency projects across more than 25 different applications. The district has demonstrated its dedication for energy efficiency and regularly takes a systems approach to their schools to balance energy efficiency and economics, supported by their energy and sustainable conversation policy. From the various energy efficiency upgrades across the district, they are expected to achieve energy savings of approximately 8,900 GJs annually.

for various energy efficiency projects across more than 25 different applications. The district has demonstrated its dedication for energy efficiency and regularly takes a systems approach to their schools to balance energy efficiency and economics, supported by their energy and sustainable conversation policy. From the various energy efficiency upgrades across the district, they are expected to achieve energy savings of approximately 8,900 GJs annually. QuadReal Property Group received the Large Commercial award for its heritage redevelopment project, The Post. Energy efficiency was a top consideration during the design and construction process, incorporating ventilation heat recovery, a high-performance building envelope and LED lighting. The various upgrades across the project are expected to result in combined energy savings of approximately 4,600 GJs annually.

for its heritage redevelopment project, The Post. Energy efficiency was a top consideration during the design and construction process, incorporating ventilation heat recovery, a high-performance building envelope and LED lighting. The various upgrades across the project are expected to result in combined energy savings of approximately 4,600 GJs annually. Fort Nelson First Nation received the Community award for their community-wide energy efficiency initiatives. The nation participated in FortisBC's Energy Conversation Assistance Program on a community-wide basis, with the most participants at one time in the history of the program. FortisBC estimates approximately $100 in yearly bill savings per participant, based on an average of 7.81 GJ saved and billed at a rate of $12.78 per GJ.

for their community-wide energy efficiency initiatives. The nation participated in FortisBC's Energy Conversation Assistance Program on a community-wide basis, with the most participants at one time in the history of the program. FortisBC estimates approximately in yearly bill savings per participant, based on an average of 7.81 GJ saved and billed at a rate of per GJ. The Town of Creston received the Municipal Public Sector award for the design and construction of the new Creston Emergency Services Building. The Town of Creston took advantage of a number of energy efficiency upgrades, including a high-efficiency boiler, gas fired furnace and heat recovery ventilation. The building design incorporated an efficient building envelope, including 12-inch-thick insulated concrete panels to help keep the building warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

for the design and construction of the new Emergency Services Building. The took advantage of a number of energy efficiency upgrades, including a high-efficiency boiler, gas fired furnace and heat recovery ventilation. The building design incorporated an efficient building envelope, including 12-inch-thick insulated concrete panels to help keep the building warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Provincial Health Services Authority received the Provincial Public Sector award for ongoing energy efficiency projects to reduce energy consumption across its facilities. PHSA has received over $1.2 million in incentives through FortisBC's Custom Efficiency programs for multiple projects, including the Vancouver Island Cancer Center, BC Children's and Women's Hospitals and Centre for Mental Health and Addiction. The energy efficiency upgrades at these facilities are expected to result in approximate savings of 24,000 GJs per year.

for ongoing energy efficiency projects to reduce energy consumption across its facilities. PHSA has received over in incentives through FortisBC's Custom Efficiency programs for multiple projects, including the Vancouver Island Cancer Center, BC Children's and Women's Hospitals and Centre for Mental Health and Addiction. The energy efficiency upgrades at these facilities are expected to result in approximate savings of 24,000 GJs per year. Canada Place Corporation received the Federal Public Sector award for energy efficiency upgrades that are expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by replacing its old boiler system with new, high-efficiency equipment. The new system not only ensures a more efficient and reliable source of energy, but also aligns with the vision for the Port of Vancouver to be the world's most sustainable port.

for energy efficiency upgrades that are expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by replacing its old boiler system with new, high-efficiency equipment. The new system not only ensures a more efficient and reliable source of energy, but also aligns with the vision for the Port of to be the world's most sustainable port. BC Care Providers Association & EngAge BC received the Innovation award for finding an innovative solution to improve the energy efficiency of the laundry facilities at two of its senior care homes. The upgrades are expected to result in annual domestic hot water energy savings of approximately 70 per cent.

for finding an innovative solution to improve the energy efficiency of the laundry facilities at two of its senior care homes. The upgrades are expected to result in annual domestic hot water energy savings of approximately 70 per cent. Kalesnikoff Lumber Company received the Industrial award for energy efficiency upgrades to its lumber mill, including high efficiency conveyor system and compressors, which are expected to achieve energy savings of approximately 1,620,000 kilowatt hours per year. Kalesnikoff Lumber became a participant of the Industrial Strategic Engagement Management program in 2021 to work with dedicated industry consultants to continually identify low-cost energy savings using resources the mill already has.

for energy efficiency upgrades to its lumber mill, including high efficiency conveyor system and compressors, which are expected to achieve energy savings of approximately 1,620,000 kilowatt hours per year. Kalesnikoff Lumber became a participant of the Industrial Strategic Engagement Management program in 2021 to work with dedicated industry consultants to continually identify low-cost energy savings using resources the mill already has. Bates Restaurants Ltd. received the foodservice award for upgrading to high-efficiency foodservice equipment, including high-efficiency griddles and fryers, at two of its restaurants in the Lower Mainland.

for upgrading to high-efficiency foodservice equipment, including high-efficiency griddles and fryers, at two of its restaurants in the Lower Mainland. City of Burnaby received the Community Safety award for its leadership in community safety and innovating their call process for BC 1 Call. The city takes a proactive approach in guiding residents and contractors that live and work in Burnaby , leading a 40 per cent reduction in gas line damages over ten years. It is the second highest municipality user of BC 1 Call and achieved no gas line damages in 2022.

1 Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator | Natural Resources Canada (nrcan.gc.ca)

SOURCE FortisBC

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Holly Harrison, Corporate Communications Specialist, FortisBC, Phone: 604-209-8031, Email: [email protected], fortisbc.com, @fortisbc, 24-hour media line: 1-855-FBC-NEWS or 1-855-322-6397