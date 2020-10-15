FortisBC providing renovators twice the reason to invest in energy savings

For a limited time, rebates have doubled for high-efficiency home renovations

SURREY, B.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - With winter around the corner and many people planning renovations as they stay home due to the COVID pandemic, FortisBC is doubling its Home Renovation Rebates Program, as much as $2,400 per natural gas heating system, so that its customers can invest in energy-efficiency renovations that help improve comfort while lowering long-term heating costs.

With renovations on the rise, rebates have increased for upgrades that improve a home's energy efficiency. (CNW Group/FortisBC)

"We want to make sure both our natural gas and electricity customers can continue to access the funds and services they need to make their home more comfortable and affordable, plus reduce their greenhouse gas emissions," said Danielle Wensink, director, conservation & energy management, FortisBC. "Helping our customers reduce energy use is also one of the ways we're progressing towards our goal of reducing all our customers' emissions by 30 per cent by the year 2030."

A recent poll of FortisBC customers showed that at least a quarter of people surveyed planned to use the extra time at home this winter to complete home renovations. With half the energy used in a typical home going towards heating, the majority of extra funding aims to help homeowners direct that investment towards high-efficiency home heating systems like furnaces, boilers and fireplaces. There are also increases to rebates for connected thermostats.

"For customers who are heating with older, inefficient furnaces or are losing valuable heat through walls and windows, this is an excellent opportunity to get extra help investing in energy-efficient equipment upgrades and home improvements," said Wensink.

To ensure the safest installation and the maximum possible energy savings, the upgrades require installation by a qualified contractor to qualify for rebates. FortisBC maintains a list of independent natural gas and electrical contractors that have appropriate licenses and are familiar with FortisBC programs. The list is available at fortisbc.com/findacontractor.

"We encourage people to get three quotes on new heating systems from qualified contractors, and make sure to carefully check the credentials and pricing from anyone who visits to your home without an appointment to sell heating services," said Wensink.

FortisBC collaborates with BC Hydro in the Home Renovation Rebate Program. By assisting customers in reducing their energy use, FortisBC's energy conservation rebate programs play a key role in supporting federal, provincial and municipal climate change objectives.

To qualify for these rebates, customers must register for a unique promo code before December 31, 2020, complete the installation by March 31 and submit the application within six months of installation. For a complete list of increased rebates for energy-efficient home renovations and how to qualify, visit fortisbc.com/double.

FortisBC is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity and propane. FortisBC employs more than 2,400 British Columbians and serves approximately 1.2 million customers in 135 B.C. communities. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,200 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 48,700 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. do business as FortisBC. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American electric and gas utility business. FortisBC uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. Additional information can be accessed at fortisinc.com.

Background:

Rebates for natural gas heated homes

Upgrade Type Rebate Furnace 95 to 96.9% annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) was $800 – now $1,600 Furnace1 97 to 99% AFUE was $1,000 – now $2,000 Connected thermostat furnace manufacturer connected Note: ENERGY STAR® models don't qualify for double rebates. was $150 – now $300 Fireplace FortisBC eligible EnerChoice® models Was $300 – now $600 Boiler1 94% AFUE and higher was $1,000 – now $2,000 Combination space and water heating system ENERGY STAR certified was $1,200 – now $2,400 (plus $300 Two-upgrade bonus) Combination space and water heating system P9 certified tankless with air handler system Windows and doors1 tier 2 (u-factor of 1.22 or less) was $100 per window/door – now $200

1This program is funded in part, by the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada.

Rebates for electrically heated homes for FortisBC and selected municipal2 electricity customers

Upgrade Type Rebate Heat pump water heater tier 2 or higher was $1,000 – now $2,000 Air source heat pump variable speed mini-split (single head) was $1,200 – now $2,400 variable speed multi-split (multiple heads) was $2,000 – now $4,000 tier 2, variable speed central system was $2,000 – now $4,000 Windows and doors tier 2 (u-factor of 1.22 or less) was $100 per window/door – now $200

2Includes Grand Forks, Penticton, Summerland and Nelson.

Natural gas and electricity customers making insulation upgrades that qualify for a minimum $500 insulation rebate are also eligible for a $200 bonus if they hire a program-registered contractor to carry out the work.

SOURCE FortisBC

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Brown, Corporate Communications Advisor, FortisBC, 250-469-6078, [email protected], fortisbc.com, 24-hour media line: 1-855-322-6397

Related Links

http://www.fortisbc.com/Pages/default.aspx

