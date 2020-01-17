FortisBC announces Tracy Medve as new Board Chair

SURREY, BC, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - FortisBC is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Medve as the new Chair of the Board of Directors of FortisBC Energy Inc. and FortisBC Inc. effective January 1, 2020. Ms. Medve's contributions to the Board extend back to 2016 and her previous board experience and leadership will ensure her success in the role of Chair.

Tracy is President of the KF Aerospace Group of Companies in Kelowna, B.C. with her career in the Canadian aviation and aerospace industry extending more than 30 years. She was previously the Chair of the Air Transport Association of Canada and is currently a member of the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada

"Tracy has extensive experience as a leader in an industry that has safety at the forefront and she understands the nature of operating in a regulated industry," said Roger Dall'Antonia, President and CEO of FortisBC. "We look forward to continuing to working closely with her and benefitting from her insight and experience."

FortisBC is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity and propane. FortisBC employs more than 2,200 British Columbians and serves approximately 1.2 million customers in 135 B.C. communities. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,200 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 48,700 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. do business as FortisBC. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American electric and gas utility business. FortisBC uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. Additional information can be accessed at fortisinc.com or sedar.com.

