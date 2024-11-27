Plan contributes to preserving our nation's heritage and connecting Canadians to history in North-Central BC

FORT ST. JAMES, BC, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. The network of national heritage places administered by Parks Canada represents the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The management plan for Fort St. James National Historic Site was approved by Parks Canada's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Hallman. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The new plan for Fort St. James National Historic Site outlines the following key strategies:

Honouring Indigenous connections and culture

Protecting and presenting cultural heritage

Welcoming visitors

Site resilience

In particular, the new management plan includes a special focus on reviewing and renewing Indigenous community connections in the vicinity of Nak'al'bun (Stuart Lake) with the commemorative integrity and visitor experience opportunities at the site. Those communities include the Nak'azdli Whut'en, Tl'azt'en, Yekooche, and Binche Whut'en First Nations and the Métis Nation of BC.

The management plan for Fort St. James was based on input from Indigenous partners of the Fort St. James/Vanderhoof area, as well as other partners and public representing the community of Fort St. James, Northern BC Tourism, BC Parks and others, and visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will continue to protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The Fort St James National Historic Site Management Plan is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/stjames/info/plan. To learn more about visiting this national historic site, please visit: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/stjames

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Fort St. James towards shaping the future of this treasured place. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Fort St. James continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"I acknowledge and appreciate the key role that the community of Fort St. James and neighbouring communities play in helping Parks Canada to fulfill its mandate, on behalf of Canadians, including many collaborations aimed at protecting commemorative integrity and the provision of natural and cultural tourism related services for visitors to Fort St. James National Historic Site of Canada."

Ron Hallman,

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Fort St. James National Historic Site is located on the unceded territory of Nak'azdli Whut'en, Yekooche, Binche Whut'en and Tl'azt'en First Nations.

Fort St. James National Historic Site protects and presents the largest group of in situ original wooden fur trade buildings in Canada .

. Fort St. James National Historic Site is associated with persons of national historic significance including Chief Kw'eh, Simon Fraser , James Douglas and Father Morice.

, and Father Morice. Fort St. James was established as a fur-trading post in 1806. In 1821 the site came under the control of the Hudson's Bay Company as its administrative headquarters for the region.

was established as a fur-trading post in 1806. In 1821 the site came under the control of the Hudson's Bay Company as its administrative headquarters for the region. Fort St. James is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the May long weekend through to the September long weekend. Meet and talk to site interpretive staff, take a self-guided audio tour, dine at the Home Stretch Diner and don't miss the chicken races!

