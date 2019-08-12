Fort Chambly National Historic Site celebrates Saint-Louis Day and welcomes the Artistes sur le champ Symposium

Celebrate and experience history at Fort Chambly National Historic site! The Quebec Garrison Club and the Compagnons de la Nouvelle-France, two historic re-enactment groups will set up a French military camp at the fort park. Throughout the weekend, nearly 40 costumed reenactors, soldiers, women, and children, will bring history to life at the site by presenting daily tasks and military exercises. Rifle shooting demonstrations will also be presented in the park.

A family area will be set up in the fort park to entertain young and old alike. People will be able to take part in a hay bale race, get a temporary airbrush tattoo, learn about archaeology, or simply relax. Ariane Labonté, a storyteller, will captivate everyone with her traditional stories. Parka will also be there to offer hugs and entertain children.

A workshop on cloth dyeing using native Quebec plants will be hosted by Natachat Danis of Éco Gaïa, in the creative area. Participants will be able to take home their creations.

Throughout the day, a capella signers will tour the site singing old and classic French songs.

Experience and discover Mohawk and Abenaki cultures

Richard Nolan and Elizabeth Rice, Mohawks of Kahnawake, will present traditional Mohawk basketry which uses ash trees to make baskets. Visitors will be able to learn about all the steps involved in getting a finished product.

Visitors will also learn more about the history, use and signification of the symbols of wampum belts, thanks to Darren Bonaparte, an Akwesasne Mohawk storyteller. His unique collection of belts and ropes reflect the history and culture of the Rotinonshioni (Iroquois).

A fish and meat smoking demonstration will be presented by Philippe O'Bomsawin, an Odanak Abenaki.

Over the two days, various themes will be discussed in the new meeting area: Indigenous women and the territory, Abenaki legends, Indigenous languages, smuggling in New France and food smoking. Visitors will be able to discuss with Nicole O'Bomsawin, Philippe O'Bomsawin and Fort Chambly guides. The activities' schedule will be available on site.

Parks Canada and Indigenous people work together to develop interpretive materials and activities at all national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas to facilitate a better understanding of the cultures and histories of Indigenous peoples.

Artistes sur le champ Symposium

Sixty talented painters of various styles will share their passion by exhibiting their work, in addition to creating on site and discussing with the public. To everyone's delight, many free fun workshops will be offered in the Desjardins Central Entertainment Zone. Visitors will also be able to express their creativity by taking part in a colourful collective work led by Ani Müller, painter. On a series of canvasses combined into one, everyone will be able to contribute by painting or doing a collage, giving the collective work an identity featuring Chambly's colours. Many participation prizes will be offered, including $300 that the winner will be able to use to buy artwork. A great opportunity to acquire an original piece from one of the participating artists.

A collective exhibit will take place at Fort Chambly Guardhouse (8 De Richelieu Street), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wishing to give free reign to the creative inspiration of the participants, the exhibit will be titled Champ libre. An exhibit featuring various styles where artists unveil the essence of their art.

Since 2018, the Government of Canada is celebrating families with free admission to all Parks Canada's places for youth 17 and under. Parks Canada's national heritage places and events are a great way for Canadians to learn more about our heritage.

Activities outside of Fort Chambly are free of charge.

Visitor fees will apply to visit the inside of the historic site: $5.65 for adults, $4.90 for seniors, and free for children 17 and under.

for adults, for seniors, and free for children 17 and under. During both days, food will be offered on site.

Visitors are also invited to discover the two current exhibits: Smuggling, outsmart the exhibition, designed in collaboration with Kahnawake Cultural Centre and Mr. Dion, a saviour of the fort!

