Forstrong continues to enhance its reputation as the leading independent global macro asset manager in Canada

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Forstrong's management today announced the acquisition of 100% of Shaunessy Investment Counsel's (SIC) outstanding shares.

Established in 2001, Forstrong actively manages global investment portfolios to capitalize on macroeconomic, geopolitical and other world trends for some of Canada's largest financial institutions and individual investors.

"SIC has a very strong alignment with Forstrong's investment philosophy, corporate culture and vision. Combining the two firms increases the depth of our investment management team, provides additional scale and resources to build on the firm's operational structure, and, ultimately, broadens and enhances our client service offering," said Tyler Mordy, CEO & CIO.

Founded in 2001 by industry veteran Terry Shaunessy, SIC was created to provide a highly specialized investment counsel service tailored to the needs of high net-worth families and institutional clients.

"This partnership immediately provides both scale to our firm and enormous benefits to our clients, along with a dedicated and esteemed global macro manager," said Terry Shaunessy founder of SIC. "Our common values, shared investment philosophy and entrepreneurial corporate culture make this an excellent fit for us and our clients," he added.

Forstrong's management team remains committed to the integrity of its distinct active macro investment process. There will be no changes to Forstrong's existing staff. James Garcelon will join the firm as President. Terry Shaunessy will join Forstrong's investment committee. The combined entity will continue to offer its distinct global investment expertise to financial professionals, institutions, and individual investors.

About Forstrong Global Asset Management

Founded in 2001, Forstrong offers sophisticated, active macro strategies that help financial professionals deliver safer, more predictable returns for their clients. Through challenging markets and economic environments, Forstrong's low drawdown, low volatility strategies have demonstrated their importance as an intelligent complement to traditional bottom-up and domestic-focused investment approaches.

