Formula 1® and SiriusXM announce multi-year extension

SiriusXM will continue to air every FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPTM Race on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App through the 2024 season

FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2022 airs live this Sunday, May 8

New weekly F1® show, "Wheel to Wheel," airs Wednesday nights exclusively on SiriusXM

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Formula 1® and SiriusXM announced today a multi-year extension to their relationship, which will continue to deliver coverage of every F1® race to SiriusXM listeners nationwide through 2024.

All Formula 1 races will be available to subscribers on SiriusXM radios and on the SXM App. Each event will air live from start to finish on SiriusXM channel 81 (ESPN Xtra). Listeners will hear the BBC 5 Live radio broadcast for each event.

Listeners can tune into live coverage of this weekend's first ever FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2022 at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday, May 8 (3:30 pm ET).

"We are thrilled to announce the extension of our long term relationship with Formula 1 this week on the eve of the inaugural FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, which will be the first of two U.S.-based races this season," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Formula 1 races are world-class events, which showcase a tremendous combination of advanced technology, extraordinary drivers and challenging circuits. The sport's popularity is increasing and the U.S. is one of its fastest growing markets. We are excited to meet that growing demand by adding a new weekly F1 show to our lineup in addition to giving our listeners live access to every race."

"We are very happy to extend our relationship with SiriusXM," said Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1. "Formula 1 continues to attract new fans in North America, with audience figures increasing, record numbers of fans attending last season's U.S. Grand Prix and a capacity crowd expected at the first Miami Grand Prix this weekend. The United States is an important market for F1 and this extension ensures that our fans can tune in and enjoy exciting Formula 1 content wherever they are in the country."

SiriusXM offers exclusive pre- and post-race programming on Speed City F1, hosted by Jon Massengale, Les Kiser, Jonathan Green and Bob Varsha. Veteran F1 journalist Chris Medland also contributes to the coverage on Speed City F1, reporting on site from each circuit. The show will air on SiriusXM channel 81 in the hour before and after every Formula 1 race, offering listeners the latest team news, a recap of qualifying results, driver interviews and an in-depth look at that weekend's circuit.

The 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship season runs from March through November and races around the globe on purpose-built circuits, as well as some closed city streets circuits. This season the schedule includes two races in the United States – the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX this weekend and the FORMULA 1 ARAMCO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX in October, as well as the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal in June. The results of each race throughout the season are combined to determine two titles, one for Drivers and one for Constructors (teams).

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

