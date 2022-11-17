Former Surrey resident charged with criminal fraud

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - An investigation by the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) Criminal Investigation Branch has resulted in a former resident of Surrey being charged with fraud in B.C.

Abrar Sheikh, 35, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000. This Criminal Code charge relates to misconduct that allegedly took place in B.C. from 2015 to 2017. Sheikh was arrested after a warrant was issued in connection with the fraud charge.

On Nov. 15, Sheikh was released on numerous conditions and $100,000 cash bail. He must abide by a curfew at his residence in Ontario and surrender all travel documents. He is prohibited from leaving Canada; contacting the alleged victim in this case; selling, promoting, buying, trading or distributing securities; and engaging in any investor relations activities, among other conditions.

Sheikh's next appearance in Surrey Provincial Court is scheduled for Dec. 15, 2022.

The BCSC would like to thank Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Securities Commission Joint Serious Offences Team, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, B.C. Sheriff Service, and the Surrey RCMP for their assistance with the location and arrest of Sheikh.

